Angira Dhar Wiki, Age, Boyfriend, Circle of relatives, Biography & Extra – Newzpanda

Angira Dhar is a well known Indian actor, model, and manufacturer. She carried out the nature of ‘Shahana Arora’ inside the well known Hindi web series- Bang Baaja Baaraat (2015).

Angira Dhar Wiki/Biography

Angira was once born on Wednesday, 25 May 1988 (age 31 years; as in 2019), in Srinagar, Jammu & Kashmir. Her zodiac sign is Gemini.







She did her training from Kendriya Vidyalaya, IIT, Powai, Mumbai, and later, joined science and trade school in Mumbai.

Physically Glance

Best (approx.): 5′ 7″

Hair Colour: Black

Eye Colour: Hazel

Family & Caste

She was once born proper right into a North-Indian family. Her father’s identify is Satish Dhar. Her mother, Suchitra Dhar worked as a trainer in Kendriya Vidyalaya, IIT in Powai, Mumbai. Her brother Ishan Dhar works at MW Energy inside america. Her cousin Aakash Dhar is a Bollywood actor who has worked in films like “Tuesday” (2009), “Game” (2011), and “Dishoom” (2016).

Occupation

She started her occupation with Channel V; as a TV manufacturer. While operating there she bought an offer to paintings as a host for UTV Bindaas’s adventure provide ‘Beg Borrow Scouse borrow’ (2013). Therefore, she gave the impression in TV advertisements of various trendy producers along side Cadbury, Set Wet Deo, Domino’s Pizza,’ and Fogg Deo. She began her appearing occupation with the Hindi web assortment ‘Bang Baaja Baaraat’ (2015). In 2018, she featured throughout the Netflix film ‘Love Consistent with Sq. Foot’ opposite Vicky Kaushal. She was once roped throughout the film ‘Commando 3’ (2019) starring Bollywood actors Vidyut Jamwal and Adah Sharma.

Favourite Problems

TV Serial: Insecure (2016)

