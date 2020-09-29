Angry at the Hathras gang rape, Bollywood demanded justice, these actresses raised their voice

Mumbai: Bollywood actors Akshay Kumar, Farhan Akhtar, Richa Chadha and other actors have demanded “harsh punishment” for the culprits in the case of gang rape and death of a 19-year-old girl in Hathras, Uttar Pradesh. Also Read – Sonu Sood got a big honor, United Nations award and said – what you did …

Akshay Kumar has written on Twitter that he is very “upset and disappointed” by the incident and has demanded that the culprits be hanged.

Akshay Kumar tweeted, “Such cruelty, barbarism in Hathras gang rape. When will all this stop? Our laws and their compliance should be so strict that the soul of the rapists will be shaken by thinking of punishment. Such convicts should be hanged. Raise your voice for the safety of daughters and sisters. That’s the least we can do. ” Also Read – Hathras: Death of Dalit girl victim of gang rape, Congress questions Prime Minister’s ‘silence’; Opposition turned attacker

Ritesh Deshmukh also expressed similar opinion. They believe that those who commit such crimes “should be hanged in public.”

Farhan Akhtar has posted a heart-breaking emoji, “It is a very sad, sad day.” He wrote, “How long will we let this go on.”

Swara Bhaskar said that brutal / barbaric gang rape is evidence that there is no end to the vampiric tendency.

The actress said, “We have become a sick, inhuman society. Is embarrassing. Sad. “

Actress Yami Gautam said, “It is sad that there is always such cruelty with women.”

Richa Chadha wrote, “Hathras victim gets justice. Everyone has the right to live with dignity. Punish the culprits. “

Please tell that the girl was gang-raped on 14 September. He was admitted to the Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College and Hospital in Aligarh. With no improvement in his condition, he was admitted to Safdarjung Hospital in Delhi on Monday. After the rape, the accused had strangled the woman and wanted to kill her and in an effort to avoid them, she cut off her own tongue. Aligarh Hospital spokesperson had said that the girl’s legs were unable to work, while the hands had partially stopped working.