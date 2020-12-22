Angry over delay in appeal, Supreme Court said, officers who sit on file are never taken action

new Delhi: Despite repeated resentment, the Supreme Court has condemned the continuing sequence of delays in filing appeals by government authorities, saying that it is ironic that no action is ever taken against the officers who are on file. Not only this, the bench also imposed a fine of Rs 15,000 on the petitioner for ‘wasting judicial time’. Also Read – WB Assembly Elections 2021: Friday brought bad news for Mamata Banerjee, these TMC leaders leave party

A bench of Justice Sanjay Kishan Kaul, Justice Dinesh Maheshwari and Justice Hrishikesh Roy condemned the attitude of the late High Court against the order of the Deputy High Conservator against the order of the Bombay High Court in February last year. The bench said in its order, "It is ironic that no action has ever been taken against the officials who sit on file and do nothing, despite repeated calls."

The bench said, "In this case, the appeal was filed with a delay of 462 days and this time also the reason for this has been told to be changed by the advocate." We have repeatedly condemned such efforts of the state governments after coming to this court only for formality. "

The apex court said that government authorities file late appeals in this court in such a way that the time limit prescribed in the law is not for them. The bench said, “The special leave petition has been filed with a delay of 462 days. This is another such case, which we have placed in the category of ‘certified cases’ to be filed in this court only to protect the officials who have been consistently negligent in completing the formalities and defending the litigants. “

Referring to the verdict pronounced in one such case in October this year, the apex court said that it has defined ‘certified cases’, the purpose of which is to close the case with the comment that nothing can be done in it. Because the top court rejected the appeal.

When the counsel for the petitioner argued that it was a matter of prized land, the bench said, “In our opinion, if it was so, then the officials responsible for this would have to pay a fine.

The bench said, “Therefore, while dismissing this petition on the grounds of delay, we are also imposing a fine of Rs 15,000 on the petitioner for wasting judicial time”.

The Supreme Court said, “The amount of the fine is more fixed, but a young lawyer has appeared before us and we have given this concession keeping this fact in mind.” The court has directed to recover the fine from the officials who are responsible for filing the appeal in the apex court with such delay.