Aníbal Toruño, Nicaraguan radio businessman: “The brains of Daniel Ortega and Rosario Murillo feed on harm”

Anibal Toruño shows the ashes of the Radio Darío building, burned on April 20, 2018 by mobs from the Daniel Ortega regime. (Photo The Press)

On Friday, August 12, officials from the Nicaraguan Institute of Telecommunications and Post Office (Telcor) arrived at the building where the veteran Radio Dario y they ordered him to turn off his transmitter. The voice that for 73 years has reported in Western Nicaragua has remained silent, at least since 89.3 on the dial. This is just the latest chapter in a story of sieges and attacks against this radio that it survived the Somoza dictatorship, the revolutionary dictatorship of the 1980s, and the bitterness with which the regime of Daniel Ortega and Rosario Murillo have treated it.

“There is a fatal attraction between Ortega and Murillo against Radio Darío”, says Aníbal Toruño, director and owner of the radio station, which in April 2018 was completely burned down by a mob related to the Nicaraguan regime. The argument for closing it now is that it did not work in the place where it was registered, which is where it was burned more than four years ago.

In the last weeks 18 radio stations have been closed in Nicaraguasays Toruño, among them catholic church eight. “They want to close Nicaragua in such a way that it resembles Cuba, North Korea, where everything that happens inside Nicaragua stays in Nicaragua.”, dice.

Toruño went into exile for the third time in January 2020 to protect his life, as he felt the decision had been made to eliminate him. He says he is in mourning, but not defeated, and that they are working on a new project involving digital, multimedia, and audiovisual radio. “We have not stopped reporting and continuing to work,” he says.

-The radio that you directed has turned off its transmissions, at least in the traditional way, by 89.3 of the day, by order of the Ortega regime. What does this fact mean to you?

-I’m in mourning. I feel that part of my life has been ripped away from me, to which I dedicated myself together with my father. What is happening is a tragic story that many Nicaraguan media outlets have also experienced. As Radio Darío, I join what would close an entire chapter, which is the takeover by force, snatching the facilities, the frequency of what we always knew as Radio Darío, the station that transmitted to the West of the country on 89.3 and who was on social media. That page closes.

-One of Telcor’s arguments for canceling Radio Darío’s permit is that it was not working in the place where it was burned in 2018. That is, at least, a cruel irony.

-It seems to me a fallacy that those who destroyed me, those who attempted against my life, ask me for permission to continue operating under the ashes or under the mango tree that remained in Posadas del Sol. They have not even started an investigation of those responsible. We intellectuals already know who they are. Daniel Ortega and Rosario Murillo ordered that.

-Why did Radio Darío become a target for the Daniel Ortega regime?

-There is a fatal attraction on the part of Daniel Ortega and Rosario Murillo over Radio Darío and myself, because, to be frank, there are media outlets that are much larger. We have been a target. Six times! The penultimate one in 2008 and it is repeated in 2018. The raids on the radio, the raids on my house, indicate that there is a whole repressive apparatus against me and against the radio. There is no explanation for it. The actions against the radio overflow any logic. It is an explanation that only fits in the Machiavellian mind of Ortega and Rosario Murillo.

-How much has cost you and Radio Darío that animosity that you say Ortega and Murillo feel towards you?

-In emotional, spiritual terms, there have been many. A great suffering. When the burning of the radio I was inside and I could feel the heat of the flames reaching me. The Lord gave us the possibility of resisting the onslaught and not collapsing. On the other hand, the losses have been substantial. The destruction of the entire building, with all its equipment, has been a very large cost. That has taken the radio off the air for a while. The cost of keeping us alive, generating content for the radio and social networks, has been very high because the costs are doubled due to the security protocols that you have to follow because you are always on the run.

Did you feel your life was in danger?

-I was always watched and at some point there was a team that looked more sophisticated, more military. They watched me, they chased me. And yes, at some point I thought they had made the decision to eliminate me.

After its burning, Radio Darío continued to be harassed and threatened by the Police and sympathizers of the Nicaraguan regime. (Photo The Press)

-Burnt in 2018, permanently besieged since then… How did this radio work before Telcor fell to it these days?

-There are protocols that cannot be said for security. We had a mirror that allowed us remote control of the traditional analog radio. We could handle the entire Radio Darío cabin like a robot from wherever we were. We implemented protocols that allowed us to be able to move around, because in this matter of living generating content within Nicaragua, it meant taking care of the location, where you are doing it from, not identifying journalists, being able to hide and be able to work in different latitudes that can allow us to generate the content but conserving lives and the freedom of those who continue and have been able to work. Today, like other media, we are developing an international newsroom that, with citizen journalism, allows us to continue generating content from within Nicaragua.

– Is there a legal action that you can take in Nicaragua to recover your rights and properties?

-The actions that remain are processes that are taking place now but whose resolution could be in international courts at some point. Or nationals, when there is a change. Ortega’s crimes against humanity will eventually be aired in a court. We have a process in the Inter-American Commission on Human Rights (IACHR) that we have presented and that we will eventually present to the world. I am not alone in this. Daniel Ortega has to pay for that. To be accountable. Also to divine justice that takes time but always arrives.

-How do you explain that virulence that exists these days against so many institutions and people? Because it is not only against Radio Darío, but against other radio stations, against the Catholic Church, against the newspaper La Prensa, against journalists…

-Something monstrous is happening in the mentality of Rosario Murillo and Daniel Ortega, and I believe that, especially in this last stage, mainly in Rosario Murillo. Something monstrous is going on in his brain, like the serial killer who kills one every week and then ends up killing one every day. I believe that the brains of Ortega and Rosario Murillo feed, like any cocaine addict, on doing harm: death, kidnapping, and crushing and eliminating institutions as important as the Catholic Church.

-You say that they have become addicted to repression?

-Yes, but that addiction endangers the immediate circle of those who are helping and supporting these actions. It is something insane. Something that resembles what happened in the mind of Hitler, Gaddafi or Idi Amin.

-Would these events represent the agony of the dictatorship or its strengthening?

-Everything that is born and grows has to die. We may be experiencing the deepening, the radicalization of the monstrous pairing of Daniel Ortega and Rosario Murillo, but that will inevitably bring them to an end. They want to close Nicaragua in such a way that it resembles Cuba, North Korea, where everything that happens inside Nicaragua stays in Nicaragua. They are radicalizing their system. They are walking towards their end. It’s a matter of time.

