Anika Noni Rose Joins ‘Let the Right One In’ Pilot at Showtime

Anika Noni Rose has been forged in the “Let the Right One In” pilot at Showtime, Selection has discovered.

She joins beforehand introduced forged member Demián Bichir. The sequence facilities on Mark (Bichir), a father and his 12-year-old daughter, Eleanor, whose lives had been modified ceaselessly 10 years earlier when she was changed into a vampire. Locked in at age 12, maybe ceaselessly, Eleanor lives a closed-in life, capable of exit solely at evening, whereas her father does his finest to offer her with the minimal quantity of human blood she wants to remain alive.

Rose will seem in the sequence common position of Naomi. Described as good however cynical, Naomi balances life as a single mom along with her profession as a murder detective. She’d do something for her son, Isaiah, and when Isaiah befriends the woman who’s simply moved in subsequent door, Naomi’s thrilled, till she begins to suspect one thing’s off with their new neighbors.

Rose is understood for her Tony Award-winning position in the the Broadway manufacturing of “Caroline, or Change” and earned a Tony nomination for the revival of “A Raisin in the Solar.” Onscreen, she is understood for voicing the Disney princess Tiana in “The Princess and The Frog” and for starring in the 2006 movie “Dreamgirls.” She has additionally starred in tv exhibits like “Little Fires All over the place,” “The Quad,” “The Good Spouse,” and “Energy.” She will be able to at present be seen in the Amazon sequence “Them.”

She is repped by Revolutionary Artists, David Williams Administration, GoodManagement, and Schreck Rose Dapello.

Andrew Hinderaker is onboard as showrunner and govt producer of “Let the Right One In.” Seith Mann can even govt produce along with directing the pilot. The undertaking is produced by Tomorrow Studios, with Marty Adelstein and Becky Clements from Tomorrow serving as govt producers alongside Hinderaker and Mann. Tomorrow Studios is a partnership between Adelstein and ITV Studios. Bichir will function a producer along with starring.

“Let the Right One In” was first revealed as a novel in 2004 by creator John Ajvide Lindqvist. It was subsequently tailored right into a 2008 movie starring Kåre Hedebrant and Lina Leandersson. An American remake, “Let Me In,” was launched in 2010 starring

Kodi Smit-McPhee, Chloë Grace Moretz, and Richard Jenkins. TNT had beforehand ordered a pilot for a sequence adaptation, however it was handed over in 2017.