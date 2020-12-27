Anil Deshmukh raised the question about the death of Sushant Singh Rajput, said – CBI told that the actor’s death was suicide or murder

Nagpur: Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh on Sunday urged the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to state that actor Sushant Singh Rajput was killed or killed by suicide. was. Deshmukh said that the CBI should bring the inquiry report in the case as soon as possible. Also Read – Fake Bail Racket Busted: Racked for ‘fake bail’ racket, caught in the police …

In a press conference here, Dekhmukh said, “People of Maharashtra and the country are eagerly waiting for the CBI report in the case of Sushant Singh Rajput’s death. People ask me about the status of the case… I request the CBI to reveal whether it (actor’s death) was suicide or murder. Also Read – Comprehensive preparation for vaccination in Maharashtra, 16,000 medical personnel trained

It has been more than 5 months since the investigation began but CBI has not revealed if actor Sushant Singh Rajput was murdered or he died by suicide. I request CBI to reveal findings of the investigation at the earliest: Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh pic.twitter.com/BMGgLdaoyg Also Read – IRCTC / Indian Railways: Mumbai-Delhi Rajdhani Express will start from this date, know when to book tickets and … – ANI (@ANI) December 27, 2020

He said, “It has been five to six months to hand over the case to the CBI. Therefore, the agency should make its report public as soon as possible to make it clear that it was a suicide or a murder. ”

Rajput was found dead on 14 June this year in his flat in Bandra, Mumbai. Earlier, the Mumbai Police had registered a accidental death report and they were investigating the case. Rajput’s father had lodged an FIR in Patna to incite the actor to suicide, which was upheld by the Supreme Court on August 19 to hand over to the CBI.

The actor’s father accused the actor’s girlfriend Riya Chakraborty and others in the FIR of abetting Rajput to commit suicide. In October, a medical board of the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in New Delhi did not mention the cause of Rajput’s death as murder, rather it was a suicide.