Anil Deshmukh said on the action of Bihar Police in Sushant case – only local police has constitutional right to investigate

new Delhi: Bollywood actor Sushant Singh has questioned the action of Bihar Police by Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh in the suicide investigation case. He said that he kept the CrPC sections in front and said that only the local police has the constitutional right to investigate Sushant’s death. Also Read – Disha Salian suicide case: Now Bihar police will also investigate Sushant’s former manager Disha Salian’s suicide case, know the connection

Home Minister Anil Deshmukh also said that now Sushant case is being politicized. He said that Maharashtra Police is investigating this matter in the right direction. He said that the police will leave no stone unturned to bring the truth to everyone. Also Read – Scene will rise from every aspect in Sushant suicide case, IPS Vinay Tiwari will be on top

The case is now being politicized for political gains. Maharashtra Police is inquiring into the case professionally & are competent in digging out the truth, leaving no stone unturned: Anil Deshmukh, Maharashtra Home Minister on #SushantSinghRajput‘S death case https://t.co/I1ggZ8q8hE Also Read – Union Minister said – Maharashtra CM is not in favor of CBI inquiry, Bihar Police’s new disclosure on Sushant – ANI (@ANI) August 2, 2020

He tweeted that the Mumbai Police is investigating in this case. In the tweet, he wrote that even though the case has been registered in Bihar, the local police and the court have the constitutional right to investigate the matter under sections 12 and 13 of the CrPC. Because this incident has happened in his jurisdiction only.

On the demand of giving the Sushant case to the CBI, he said that the case is being politicized only for political gains. He said that the Maharashtra Police has full faith and is investigating in the right direction.