Anil Vij Corona Positive: Covaxin came under suspicion, Bharat Biotech said – do not worry

COVAXIN Bharat Biotech: Minister of Haryana Government Anil Vij has been found to be Corona positive even after taking Phase-3 trial dose of Kovaxin. After his Kovid-19 test report came positive, he has been admitted to a hospital in Ambala. Let us know that on 20 November, he was given the first dose of Covaxin. Covaxin is being suspected for his being found corona positive. Experts will pinpoint the cause by examining them now.

It is too early to say anything

It is being said that according to the phase 3 trial protocol of Covaxin, two doses of 0.5mg are to be given. The second dose takes place on the 28th day after the first dose. That is, the second dose of vaccine has not been given to Vij yet. Unless both doses of vaccine are used, immunity from Kovid is difficult. It would be too early to say Covaxin's trial was randomized, double blind. The conclusion of its effect can be reached only after completion of the dose protocol of any vaccine.

Bharat Biotech said….

Anyone involved in a trial of covid vaccine can get an infection. There is nothing to be surprised in this. This is a very common process. The World Health Organization is approving vaccines that are even 50% effective. That is, if more than half of the people develop immunity after applying a vaccine, then that vaccine is successful.

Covaxin clinical trials are based on a 2-dose schedule, given 28 days apart. The vaccine efficacy will be determined 14 days post the 2nd dose. Covaxin has been designed to be efficacious when subjects receive both doses: Bharat Biotech https://t.co/eT5YybkoLl – ANI (@ANI) December 5, 2020

Easily understand that if 100 people are involved in the trial then some of them will have to be corona. No vaccine has been 100% effective. Moderna, Pfizer’s vaccine has also been effective up to 95%, which means that 5% of the people involved in the trial remain at risk of infection or have been infected. Therefore, the news of Vij being Kovid positive is not bad in terms of vaccine trial. Yes, this brings to our attention the need to follow the trial protocol carefully.

Former AIIMS director said…

MC Mishra, former director of All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), says that Anil Vij had taken the vaccine during the vaccine trial on November 20 and is now Kovid positive. There can be two reasons behind this. The first is that during the trial of any vaccine, some people are given plasibo (a common substance in the confusion of medicine) and some are given a dose of the vaccine. It is not even told. Only data is written into it.

Either Anil Vij has been given a dose of the actual medicine but any vaccine takes 28 days to be effective. Antibodies are produced in the body during 28 days. In such a situation, it has been 15 days since Anil Vij was vaccinated. During this time, antibodies have not yet been made in his body and he is vulnerable to infection.