Anil Vij Health Update: Corona infected Anil Vij’s health not improving, shift from PGI Rohtak to Medanta Hospital

Anil Vij Health Update: Haryana Health Minister Anil Vij (Anil Vij) infected with Corona virus was taken to Medanta Hospital in Gurgaon on Tuesday evening. His family member gave this information. Anil Vij was admitted to Rohtak's Post Graduate Institute of Medical Science (PGIMS) after feeling restless on Sunday night. Earlier, he was undergoing treatment at Ambala's Civil Hospital.

Rajinder Vij, younger brother of Anil Vij Health Update, told reporters outside PGIMS, 'We are taking him to Medanta Hospital, because the improvement we were expecting did not seem to be happening.' He said that the doctors of Rohtak's hospital 'treated him well' and provided him with 'best facilities', yet (Anil Vij's health) did not improve significantly.

When Rajinder Singh was asked if the minister had expressed his desire not to be treated in a government hospital, he said, "This is a different matter, but the decision (to take him to Medanta) is taken by the family." He said that Anil Vij has lung infections while other aspects related to his health are common. Medanta Hospital is about 60 km from PGIMS.

