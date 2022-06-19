Animal-assisted therapy: what does the presence of dogs in the Coyoacán Pediatric Hospital consist of

Animal-assisted therapy will be implemented for the first time in a public hospital in CDMX (Photo: SEDESA)

José Alejandro Ávalos Bracho, general director of Provision of Medical Services and Emergencies of the Ministry of Health of Mexico City (SEDESA), attended the Coyoacan Pediatric Hospital on Friday June 17, 2022 to inaugurate the pilot program “Animal Assisted Therapies”. The implementation is new because, although it has already been used in various hospitals, it is the first time that it will work in a public one in CDMX.

The work team will be made up of professionals from this group, as well as collaborators attached to the Center for Canine-Assisted Activities and Therapies (CENATAC). The primary objective is facilitate the adaptation of children to the hospital environment. Similarly, improve the quality of stay of patients in waiting areas, by coping with the stressful situations that procedures and hospitalization entail.

During his speech, the official stressed that this project is of great relevance, since, in clinical contexts, interventions with animals applied to human rehabilitation They are developed based on the therapeutic, educational or social intervention objectives they pursue.

Dr. José Alejandro Ávalos Bracho was in charge of the inauguration (Photo: SEDESA)

“This project will be wonderful, since the dogs will help and strengthen the therapies of the children who will be hospitalized”said Dr. Ávalos Bracho.

Meanwhile, the director of the Coyoacán Pediatric Hospital, María del Carmen Jaimes Torres, emphasized the relevance of these therapies, since they have been designed so that professionals can, through the interaction of the therapy dog, work on the psychic, physical or social aspects of patientsaccording to particular needs, and thus improve their quality of life.

Initially, this project will start with two of the nine canines that will help minors in this hospital. the canines Hachi, Catana and Carola, were present during the inauguration of the pilot program.

The main reason for the canine presence is to reduce stress situations among patients (Photo: SEDESA)

According to the director of the pediatric center, one of the strongest axes of therapy is the emotional accompaniment that animals can perform with children in various settings related to the hospital. In this sense, he emphasized that contact with dogs greatly promotes relaxation.

Another aspect that stood out was the empathy, because if the infant learns to read the body language expressed by the dog, he will be able to interpret what he is feeling at that moment. In this way, knowledge can be implemented to learn to recognize what other people feel.

One of the most obvious is the playful aspect, because the presence of a dog promotes entertainment for anyone through play. On the other hand, the presence of these animals favors the relaxation of the environment and increases the mood of girls and boysas well as socialization in the group and coexistence between parents and children.

The dogs will be present in various areas and services of the pediatric hospital (Photo: SEDESA)

These animals can offer unique and valuable social and emotional support precisely because they are active and willing participants. In addition, they perceive the feeling of being heard and understood.

Therapy activities with the help of an animal, added Dr. Jaimes Torres, will be used in this hospital program to provide emotional support and fun by redirecting attention away from stressors.

The main areas of the hospital in which the new therapy will be implemented are in the operating rooms, especially those destined for the orthopedic service. In the same way in schoolchildren and adolescents with suicide attempt; the emergency waiting room, outpatient clinic and laboratory sample collection.

