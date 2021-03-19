Animal Crossing horror short to be adapted into film by Hardcore director Henry

Hardcore Henry director Timur Bekmambetov will adapt the horror short film from Animal Crossing by Julian Terry (‘Don’t Peek’) to turn it into a movie.

According to Deadline, Bekmambetov, who directed Wanted and Abraham Lincoln: Vampire Hunter, will take over the reins of the Don’t Peek film adaptation, which will have Majd Nassif serving as producer under Bekmambetov’s production banner, Bazelevs. Creative executive Pavel Bozhkov is also on board to oversee the project.

Don’t Peek had its official world premiere on March 15, 2021, the first day of SXSW Online, after a small team of people created the film using a Blackmagic pocket camera during quarantine last year. The story follows a young woman, played by Katie Cetta, who “discovers a terrifying video game character trying to cross into the real world.”.

It’s fair to say that after you’ve watched it, you may think twice about playing Animal Crossing again late at night. However, if you’re feeling brave enough, then you might want to pay attention to New Horizons, a game IGN called a “expanded, polished and next-gen reboot”, where you can escape to a desert island, explore, create and customize your own paradise.

