Animal Crossing-Loving Grandma Seems to Be a New Horizons Character Now



Apparently that a new villager in Animal Crossing: New Horizons has been named after a real-life grandmother who became well-known after her grandson made a video showing off her three,500+ hour Animal Crossing: New Leaf save recreation.

As well-known by way of Animal Crossing Worldwide on Twitter, the model new wolf villager in New Horizons has been revealed to be generally known as Audie. The 88-year outdated Animal Crossing fan is called Audrey, nevertheless her in-game Mayor persona is referred to as Audie. While there was no dependable affirmation from Nintendo, it does appear to be a hat-tip in opposition to actually one in every of Animal Crossing’s most devoted lovers.

Audrey will, naturally, be changing into a member of inside the a giggle when New Horizons launches. Remaining yr her grandson Paul tweeted that she has now got a Nintendo Switch and is ready to play.

