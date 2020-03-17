General News

Animal Crossing-Loving Grandma Seems to Be a New Horizons Character Now

March 17, 2020
Apparently that a new villager in Animal Crossing: New Horizons has been named after a real-life grandmother who became well-known after her grandson made a video showing off her three,500+ hour Animal Crossing: New Leaf save recreation.

As well-known by way of Animal Crossing Worldwide on Twitter, the model new wolf villager in New Horizons has been revealed to be generally known as Audie. The 88-year outdated Animal Crossing fan is called Audrey, nevertheless her in-game Mayor persona is referred to as Audie. While there was no dependable affirmation from Nintendo, it does appear to be a hat-tip in opposition to actually one in every of Animal Crossing’s most devoted lovers.

Audrey will, naturally, be changing into a member of inside the a giggle when New Horizons launches. Remaining yr her grandson Paul tweeted that she has now got a Nintendo Switch and is ready to play.

For further, take a have a look at our Animal Crossing: New Horizons overview, as well as to our report of every villager we’ve noticed up to now, along with Audie.

Matt Purslow is IGN’s UK Info and Leisure Writer. You’ll have the opportunity to apply him on Twitter.

