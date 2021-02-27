Animal Crossing: New Horizons brings us six new residents including Hello Kitty

It has been almost a year since the launch of Animal Crossing: New Horizons, and now we’re going to welcome six new residents to the title, all of them within the Sanrio universe.

In a short trailer released today, Nintendo has announced the collaboration with Sanrio in a pack of amiibo cards that will arrive on the North American chain Target in March, which by the way will already be in Japan before.

Six cards with new Animal Crossing characters, residents who come from the world of Sanrio (Hello Kitty, My Melody, Cinnamoroll and others). By scanning them, they will appear in our villages, and we can get items related to them to decorate houses and various towns.

It is the first time that the game receives new residents, something that had happened with New Leaf when it received the update of the amiibo, with which it included Zelda characters (including Epona). But these characters are not in New Horizons.

It seems that they will arrive together with this pack, and the only thing we wonder: And in Spain for when? And by what method? We do not know what plans Nintendo has, but it will probably be a matter of days before we have information and we can leave our town the sea of ​​cuqui.