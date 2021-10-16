Animal Crossing: New Horizons Will No longer Obtain Any Extra Content material Following Two Main Expansions Introduced

Nintendo has showed to IGN that The following replace of Animal Crossing: New Horizons and its paid DLC Satisfied House Paradise would be the final main updates the sport will obtain, which has already bought greater than 33 million copies since its release in March 2020.

Nintendo has shared the inside track with IGN following the presentation of these days’s Animal Crossing Direct, the place it has published that each the model 2.0 replace and the Satisfied House Paradise DLC shall be to be had on November 5, 2021. After that date, the corporate will best give a boost to the sport with minor adjustments..

Allowing for that the unfastened replace of model 2.0 brings with it a large quantity of latest content material that you’ll be able to learn from right here, there shall be a recreation for some time, however it’s curious that it’s been made up our minds to include the whole thing without delay and now not bit by bit as prior to.

Having mentioned that, Satisfied House Paradise is the primary (and final) main paid growth for Animal Crossing New Horizons, of which we’ve additionally informed you the entire information that it’s going to incorporate.

Despite the fact that Animal Crossing: New Horizons isn’t getting any longer main updates, that does not imply the sport is as regards to being long gone. There is not any doubt that the sport shall be performed and cherished for many years yet to come, regardless that we will have to say good-bye to this kind of addition.

The replace shall be unfastened for all avid gamers, whilst the Satisfied House Paradise growth should be bought for twenty-four.99 euros or via the brand new Nintendo Transfer On-line subscription + Growth Pack, which has additionally showed its worth in our territory.