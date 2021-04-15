‘Animal Kingdom’ Season 6 Adds Four to Cast

“Animal Kingdom” is including 4 recurring stars to its solid for the TNT drama’s sixth and remaining season.

Jasper Polish, Kevin Csolak, Darren Mann, and Stevie Lynn Jones will all be a part of the present alongside stars Shawn Hatosy, Ben Robson, Jake Weary, Finn Cole, Leila George, Rigo Sanchez, and Jon Beavers.

Polish (“Forces of Nature,” “Locked In”) performs younger Julia, described as lovely, clever, and edgy. Though she’s a wonderful scholar, she’s additionally the kind of chick who sells tabs of LSD as a result of she thinks it’s cool. She’s torn between loving and hating her mom, Smurf.

Polish is repped by Buchwald and Administration 360.

Csolak (“West Aspect Story,” “Boardwalk Empire”) performs Andrew, a younger model of Shawn Hatosy’s character. Andrew is intense and scuffling with an undiagnosed psychological sickness. He possesses a simmering rage but in addition instinctively searches for redemption as he struggles along with his darkest impulses. He’s fully devoted to Smurf, to his greatest buddy Baz and his twin sister Julia.

Csolak is repped by Buchwald.

Mann (“Embattled,” Big Little Ones”) performs younger Baz, a charismatic opportunist who will do no matter is critical to guarantee his personal security. He’s not above pitting the opposite youngsters in opposition to one another in his effort to ingratiate himself with Smurf, who sees him extra as a companion (each personally and professionally) than as her adopted son.

Man is repped by Coronel Group, Paradigm, and Webster Expertise.

Jones (“Nancy Drew,” “Shameless”) performs Penny, described as an clever, lovely younger girl in her early 20s. A rule breaker in her youth, she’s attempting to keep on the straight and slender. She’s caught in a loveless marriage to a Marine. She and J change into shut, dangerously shut.

Jones is repped by Buchwald and Courageous Artists Administration.

(Pictured, from left to proper: Darren Mann, Jasper Polish, Kevin Csolak, Stevie Lynn Jones)