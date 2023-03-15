Animal Kingdom Season 7 Expected Release Date: Is It Renewed Or Canceled?

Animal Kingdom is an American crime and family drama TV show that just started on TNT. It was first shown in 2016. Animal Kingdom has Shawn Hatosy, Ben Robson, Jake Weary, Finn Cole, and Leila George in it. The show was made for TV by Jonathan Lisco. It was based on an Australian movie of the same name that David Michôd wrote and directed in 2010. Animal Kingdom, which was named one of the top 10 cable dramas of 2021, is produced by John Wells, Daniele Nathanson, Erin Jontow, Nick Copus, and Bradley Paul. Wells won an Emmy for his work on the show.

The show is about a family of criminals from Oceanside, California, named the Codys. The show follows the family as they fight the law, other people, and each other while trying to grow their empire. Animal Kingdom The first five seasons, which had 62 episodes, was a big hit with viewers. Critics and viewers both said that this show was great. Animal Kingdom has a score of 8.2 out of 10 on IMDb, 33k votes, a score of 76% on Rotten Tomatoes, and 82% of Google users like this series.

Will there be Animal Kingdom Season 7?

For now, there are no new details about whether or not Animal Kingdom could get a new season. The last episode of Animal Kingdom was the end of the sixth season.

The sixth and last season of Animal Kingdom starts on TNT on Sunday, June 19. Unfortunately, there won’t be any more seasons, and the show is over. If you like the series, you should keep an eye out for new episodes.

Why Was Animal Kingdom Season 7 Canceled?

People who were looking forward to the seventh season of the show may be surprised. The show’s creators say that Season 6 will be the last season, and there won’t be anymore. The main character says that Season 6 will end in a better way. Since the show’s creator and main cast have said that season 6 will be the last, viewers don’t have much choice but to hope for season 7.

As I said, you can never guess how Animal Kingdom will end. The sixth season had 13 episodes, and the last one really blew us away. No one could find a single mistake. Only one thing bugs me: why isn’t there a seventh season? But that’s fine too, and the ending of the story was perfect.

You should know that the show didn’t end because no one liked it or because it wasn’t making money for the people who made it. It ended because it had done what it was meant to do. The show’s creators said that they are not starting to work on season 7 because the end of season 6 felt so right that they didn’t want to change it. They also said that fans wouldn’t have been as happy with season 7 as it might not have been as good as season 6.

Animal Kingdom Season 7 Cast

No news about new cast members for Season 6 of Animal Kingdom has been confirmed yet, but it is likely that new cast members will join the original cast members in the next season. Janine Smurf, played by Ellen Barkin, is no longer alive, so she may not show up in Season 6. She might show up in flashbacks, though.

Here is a list of the people who play roles in Animal Kingdom:

Shawn Hatosy as Andrew Cody or Pope

Finn Cole as Joshua Cody or J

Jake Weary as Deran Cody

Ben Robson as Craig Cody

Christina Ochoa as Renn Randall

Dichen Lachman as Frankie

Leila George as Janine

Rigo Sanchez as Manny

Jon Beavers as Jake

Scott Speedman as Barry

Reynaldo Gallegos as Pete Trujillo

Sohi Rodriguez as Mia Benitez

Animal Kingdom Season 7 Plot

In the last season of Animal Kingdom, the Cody brothers understand that they can’t run away from their past. An investigation into a cold case sets off a chain of events that puts the whole family in danger as their business grows. After six seasons, the show comes to an explosive end because of revenge, betrayal, and face-to-face brutality that has been long forgotten.

Animal Kingdom was based on the 2010 Australian movie of the same name, which starred Jackie Weaver, Joel Edgerton, Ben Mendelsohn, and Guy Pearce. The show’s six seasons are clearly more than what was shown in the movie.

Where can I watch Animal Kingdom Seasons?

The first time the show came out, it was on TNT and other channels in several countries. The first five seasons of Animal Kingdom can be watched online right now on Netflix.