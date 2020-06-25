Animated Film ‘Moonbound’ Sells to Multiple Territories – Variety

Solveig Langeland’s Stuttgart-based gross sales company Sola Media has bought CGI animated characteristic movie “Moonbound” to a number of territories.

The movie, directed by Ali Samadi Ahadi on a manufacturing funds of round $9 million, will likely be launched in Germany and Austria by Little Goals and Warner Bros. on 600 screens subsequent yr.

Among the many patrons to date are France (KMBO), Spain (Flins & Piniculas), Portugal (NOS Lusomundo), Hungary (ADS), Greece (Tanweer), Benelux (Paradiso), Norway (Storytelling) and Denmark (Angel Movies).

Different territories embrace the previous Yugoslavia (MCF), Romania (IDEA), Baltics (ACME), Poland (Discussion board Film), Czech Republic and Slovakia (Discussion board Film), Turkey (Filmarti), Israel (Filmhouse) and Center East (Gulf Movies).

The movie follows the adventures of Peter, who units out on a magical journey to the moon to rescue his little sister Anne, who was kidnapped by the evil Moon Man when she tried to assist the beetle Mr. Zoomzeman to discover his spouse. Peter lands on the Star Meadow the place he meets the sleepy Mr. Sandman, they usually set out to the Evening Fairy’s dinner within the citadel within the clouds to discover out the place Anne is.

The movie options sturdy feminine characters in addition to male roles, and characters from a various vary of backgrounds and ethnicities.

“Peter is the hero of the story and is simple to establish with,” Langeland says, “but in addition his courageous little sister Anne is taking a lead. The duo in addition to the adventurous story with many incredible parts, a mix of motion and emotion-driven narrative, and really numerous characters make it interesting to the feminine in addition to male viewers.”