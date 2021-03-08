Animated Musical About Demon Hunting K-Pop Group in the Works at Sony

Sony Footage Animation is creating a brand new film a few pack of feminine K-Pop stars who slay evil spirits in between gigs.

“K-Pop: Demon Hunters” is underway at the Oscar-winning studio behind “Spider-Man: Into the Spiderverse,” from administrators Maggie Kang and Chris Appelhans.

Kang, whose credit embrace “The Lego Ninjago Film,” is mounting the challenge as an homage to her Korean satisfaction and the wildly fashionable K-Pop music she grew up with. The film is described as an motion journey that follows a world-renowned woman group, as they stability their lives in the highlight with their secret identities as demon hunters. Will probably be set towards a colourful backdrop of trend, meals, type and music.

Becoming a member of Kang and Appelhans (“Want Dragon”) is Oscar-winning producer Aron Warner, of “Shrek.” Hannah McMechan and Danya Jimenez, who write as a workforce below the moniker Hanya, are writing the script. Their current screenplay “Luna Skies” was featured on The Black Checklist’s inaugural Latinx checklist.

“Having been a fan of the style since its beginnings in the ’90s, this movie is my love letter to K-Pop and my Korean roots. It encompasses and celebrates the whole lot K-Pop is – it’s the movie I’d need to see as a lifelong fan and I hope the thousands and thousands of K-Pop followers on the market in the world will really feel the identical,” mentioned Kang.

Appelhans mentioned he has “at all times wished to do a movie about the energy of music – to unite, carry pleasure, construct group. K-Pop is the biggest embodiment of this in our lifetime, and we’re actually excited to honor and showcase that via the lens of animation.”

Becoming a member of the inventive management of the movie embrace manufacturing designer Mingjue Helen Chen (“Raya and the Final Dragon,” “Massive Hero 6”) and artwork director Ami Thompson (“Raya and the Final Dragon,” “Ralph Breaks the Web”). A launch timetable was not instantly set.