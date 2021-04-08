Animation Production Company MindShow Raises Additional $10 Million

Mindshow, a CG animation manufacturing firm, has raised an extra $10 million in funding to broaden its content material pipeline.

With the brand new funding, led by SWaN & Legend Enterprise Companions, MindShow has raised greater than $25 million in whole. Sugar23, the administration manufacturing and inventive platform based in Michael Sugar, additionally participated within the fundraise.

The corporate’s proprietary animation efforts, used not too long ago on Mattel’s “Enchantimals” sequence, merge online game know-how, visible results and machine studying. The outcomes produce high-quality graphics in document time.

“We’re thrilled at what the crew at Mindshow has achieved over the previous yr, much more so in gentle of the challenges 2020 delivered to all of us,” stated Fred Schaufeld, the SWaN and Legend co-founder. “We couldn’t be extra excited for what’s to return on this subsequent chapter of the corporate’s progress.”

As the corporate seems to deliver new animation initiatives to the market, it is usually overhauling its management crew and has named Sharon Bordas as president. Together with the promotion of Bordas, who beforehand served as head of the studio, a number of different executives on the firm have been elevated. Jason Reisig was named international director of animation, Michael McGahey was upped to move of artistic growth and Grace Buehler was named chief of employees.

“During the last yr with Sharon on the helm we’ve been constructing a world class content material crew and utilizing our tech to deliver extra enjoyable, creativity and mind-melting amazingness to the 3D animation house,” Mindshow CEO Gil Baron stated. “Working with world class companions to assist outline the longer term and form what content material will get made is a dream come true.”