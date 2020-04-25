Animator Blue Bug Teaming on 15-Film Slate With American Content – Variety

In right this moment’s movie information roundup, Blue Bug Leisure makes a 15-title slate deal, manufacturing on “Tom, Dick and Harry: The Christmas Film” is halted and Girls in Media and Influence24 PR are staging a sequence of behind-the-scenes panels.

SLATE DEAL

Blue Bug Leisure has partnered with American Content Media for the worldwide distribution of Blue Bug Leisure’s slate of 15 animated characteristic movies over the upcoming eight years, Variety has discovered completely.

Three movies will probably be green-lit for manufacturing per 12 months, with the primary movie anticipated to be launched in 2023. Manufacturing budgets are anticipated to common $15 million.

“Coupled with a powerful partnership with American Content Media for broad theatrical launch within the USA and gross sales internationally, it is a main breakthrough for animated movie manufacturing and worldwide distribution for Blue Bug Leisure and the Quebec Movie Business,” mentioned Jean Aubert, CEO and producer of Blue Bug Leisure, the Montreal-based animation firm.

Aubert, who has greater than 30 years expertise in CG animation, not too long ago produced “Troll – The Story of a Tail” and government produced “Leap!,” which grossed $106 million on the worldwide field workplace. He was nominated on the 2004 Emmy Awards within the class of reports and documentary for Discovery Channel’s “Excessive Engineering.” Home theatrical distribution and launch for American Content Media will probably be overseen by Mike Doban.

Chairperson of American Content Media Pranay Ok. Verma mentioned, “We’re delighted to accomplice with Blue Bug Leisure and look ahead to working with Jean Aubert and Ron Thomson for the worldwide distribution and gross sales of BBE’s slate of animated characteristic movies.”

PRODUCTION HALT

On the spot Leisure is placing the brakes on the comedy characteristic “Tom, Dick and Harry: The Christmas Film” as a result of coronavirus pandemic.

“Sharknado” star Tara Reid, Vivica Fox, Jane Asher, Joe Thomas, Sam Gittens and Charlie Wernham are connected to star within the movie. The undertaking facilities on the triplets Tom, Dick and Harry, being employed at automobile dealership to clean automobiles and changing into a part of a rip-off.

Bruce MacDonald (“The Good Wave”) is connected as director. The film had been taking pictures in London however filming has been halted and it’s unclear when manufacturing will resume.

MEDIA PANELS

Girls in Media and Influence24 PR are presenting three stay digital panels spotlighting girls behind-the-scenes of movie and tv initiatives.

The primary will happen on April 30 with manufacturing designer Ina Mayhew (“Dolly Parton’s Heartstrings,” “Queen Sugar”) and

director Deborah Kampmeier (“Queen Sugar,” “Hounddog”).

The second installment of the sequence is one Might 7 and options actress Tamlyn Tomita of “Star Trek: Picard” and stunt performer Cheryl Lewis (“Captain America: Civil Warfare,” “Gotham”). The Might 14 session consists of VFX Supervisor Brigitte Bourque of FuseFX (“9-1-1: Lone Star”) and Kathryn Brillhart, VFX Manufacturing Supervisor of Volumetric Seize for Mild Big Studios Kathryn Brillhart (“Star Trek: Picard”).

The periods begin at four p.m. PDT and embody a stay Q&A.