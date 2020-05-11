Anime: ‘Inuyasha’ Series Revived as ‘Yashahime: Princess Half-Demon’ – Variety

Japanese manufacturing firm Dawn is to revive the enduring “Inuyasha” anime franchise and ship a sequence “Yashahime: Princess Half-Demon.” Viz Media has come on board to deal with digital streaming rights, digital sell-through, and residential video in North America and Latin American territories.

A lot of the Japanese movie trade is at the moment shut down as a results of the nationwide anti-coronavirus lockdown and social distancing guidelines. And no particulars of the manufacturing schedule or supply date have been obtainable.

The “Inuyasha” franchise first began as a critically acclaimed manga sequence, for which the English model was featured recurrently on The New York Instances Bestsellers listing all through the 2000s. The anime adaptation aired on Cartoon Community’s Grownup Swim block for over 11 years nearing 200 episodes. It has additionally spawned 4 profitable characteristic movie diversifications, however the franchise led to 2010.

The unique creator Rumiko Takahashi returns to deal with character design. The sequence is to be directed by Teruo Sato. Katsuyuki Sumisawa is liable for the screenplay. Yoshihito Hishinuma is liable for animation character design, and music is from Kaoru Wada. The animation manufacturing is by Dawn, which has labored on most of the “Cellular Swimsuit Gundam” sequence films, “Gintama” and “Gintama: The Film,” and “Tiger and Bunny.”

The brand new sequence focuses on half-demon twins Towa and Setsuna who’re are separated from one another throughout a forest hearth. The elder wanders right into a mysterious tunnel that sends her into present-day Japan, the place she is discovered and raised.

Ten years later, the tunnel that connects the 2 eras reopens, permitting the 2 girls to be reunited. However the youthful one who had been left within the Feudal Period has now develop into a demon slayer and has misplaced all reminiscence of her older sister. They’re joined by the daughter of Inuyasha and Kagome, and journey between the 2 eras on an journey to regain their lacking previous.

“The ‘Inuyasha’ universe has been a real pinnacle on the subject of delighting followers of all generations and we’re seeing that now, 20 years later, with authentic ‘Inuyasha’ episodes streaming on Netflix and Hulu. We’re excited for followers to revisit this magical world created by the enduring Rumiko Takahashi,” stated Brad Woods, CMO of Viz Media in a ready assertion.