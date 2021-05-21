Aniruddh Dave Wiki, Top, Age, Spouse, Kids, Circle of relatives, Biography & Extra – WikiBio

Aniruddh Dave is an Indian movie, tv, and theatre actor. He debuted as an actor within the Hindi TV serial ‘Raajkumar Aaryyan’ (2008) starring Yami Gautam.

Wiki/Biography

Anirudh V Dave used to be born on Monday, 21 July 1986 (age 35 years; as of 2021) in Dehradun, Uttarakhand. His zodiac signal is Most cancers.

He did his education at Kendriya Vidyalaya, Jaipur, and later, he pursued BCA at Rajasthan School in Jaipur, Rajasthan.

Bodily Look

Top (approx.): 5′ 10″

Eye Color: Brown

Hair Color: Black

Circle of relatives & Caste

He used to be born in a Hindu Rajasthani circle of relatives.

Oldsters & Siblings

His father, Vitin Kumar Dave, is a retired trainer. His mom, Rajul Nagar Dave, is a retired Sanskrit & Cultural Actions trainer. He has one elder sister, Paridhi Dave.

Spouse & Kids

On 13 July 2015, he were given engaged to the Indian TV actor Shubhi. In an interview, Aniruddh mentioned Subuhi who used to be his co-star within the Hindi TV serial ‘Bandhan’ (2014). He mentioned,

At the set of Bandhan we by no means spoke with the exception of the scene. Coincidentally, her mom knew my folks as they’re within the training division in Rajasthan…by means of a few of Shubhi’s kin in Delhi, the conversations (have been) initiated and led to engagement. I were given working on thirteenth July. I assume fits are made in heaven.”

The couple tied the knot on 24 November 2015 in Jaipur. Reportedly, Aniruddh wore a sherwani weighing 32 kg (71 lb) on his wedding ceremony day. In 2021, the couple used to be blessed with a child boy named Anishq.

Occupation

Dave began his profession as a theatre artist. He has carried out in quite a lot of theatre performs together with Rashomon (by means of Akiro Kurosawa; Global), Haye Mera Dil (with Ranveer Singh), Guy With out Shadow, and Jaat Na Pucho Sadhu. In 2008, he debuted as an actor within the Hindi TV serial ‘Raajkumar Aaryyan’ wherein he performed the function of Raajkumar Aaryyan.

He then gave the impression in quite a lot of Hindi TV serials like ‘Woh Rehne Waali Mehlon Ki’ (2009), ‘Yeh Hai Aashiqui’ (2013), ‘Y.A.R.O Ka Tashan’ (2016), ‘Patiala Babes’ (2018), ‘Lockdown Ki Love Tale’ (2020), and ‘Shakti- Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki’ (2021).

Dave’s debut movie as an actor is ‘Teree Sang’ (2009) wherein he performed the function of Mustakh. He has acted in a couple of different movies comparable to ‘Shorgul’ (2016), ‘Chhoriyan Chhoron Se Kam Nahi Hoti’ (2019), ‘Pranaam’ (2019), and ‘Bell Backside’ (2020).

In 2018, he featured within the Hindi tune video ‘Saugaat Teri’ along side the Indian TV actor Sara Khan.

In 2021, he labored as a director within the crime primarily based TV display ‘Jurm Aur Jazbaat.’

Info/Trivialities

When he used to be 19 years previous, he received Rashtrapati Award from the previous Indian President Okay. R. Narayanan for acting as an actor with ‘The Bharat Scouts and Guides’ which advertise social consciousness messages thru theatre performs.

In 2019, he received the Perfect Debut Actor award in Rajasthan Movie Pageant for the movie Chhoriyan Chhoron Se Kam Nahi Hoti.

Aniruddh is an avid animal lover, and he sought after to begin a veterinary health center. He owns a couple of puppy canines and has posted footage with them on his social media accounts.

He dived from 120 ft in a river in Lucknow whilst capturing for a scene for the movie ‘Shorgul’ (2016). In an interview, he talked in regards to the scene. He mentioned,

There’s a scene within the movie the place I wish to dive from a top and take a dip into the water after the dive. I used to be assured and feature taken protection measures. I’m an actor who believes in perfection and I wish to succeed in that with numerous observe. If I’m new to one thing, I make it easiest with my observe and focal point. So similar factor I implemented this time.”

One in all his favorite quotes is,

Those that DREAM, essentially the most, do the MOST.”

He’s an ardent devotee of the religious guru Paramji.

Aniruddh Dave owns a white Audi automobile.

He can play quite a lot of musical tools except for string tools.

In an interview, he shared that after he were given a serial as a manufacturer, however he did not release the challenge. Because of this, he confronted massive monetary losses.

In his recreational time, he loves studying and writing poetry.

Reportedly, he used to be within the information for profitable Nationwide Award, however later, it grew to become out to be rumours.

On 23 April 2021, he used to be detected certain for COVID-19 whilst he used to be capturing in Bhopal. Later, his situation become vital, and he used to be admitted to ICU. Within the remedy, it used to be detected that his lungs have been 85% inflamed. A couple of days later, he began getting better, and he shared an Instagram publish thanking his well-wishers. He wrote,