Anitta, Cardi B, Sam Smith, BlocBoy JB and More Best Songs of the Week

SO. MANY. SONGS. As lockdown lengthens the thicket thickens, so with a nod to Alicia Keys on her glorious new album “Alicia” — which options “Me x 7,” a killer tag-team with Philly’s Tierra Whack that might have been on this week’s checklist if we hadn’t already reviewed the album — let’s get it.

Anitta (that includes Cardi B and Myke Towers) “Me Gusta” Brazilian-born Anitta has been a celebrity in South America for years, and even with out the pan-cultural assists she will get right here from Cardi B and Puerto Rican rapper Myke Towers — each of whom in Spanish — this one feels like a worldwide smash. The tune, like her forthcoming album, are government produced by hitmaker supreme Ryan Tedder, who additionally lent his contact to the solid of 1000’s that wrote this tune.

Sam Smith “Diamonds” Sam Smith’s final album was a bit of too sad-sack for our tastes, and fortunately he’s flipped the script a bit for this lead single for his retitled, rejiggered and rescheduled new album, “Love Goes,” which is now due Oct. 30. Whereas it undoubtedly begins off a bit melancholy, “Diamonds” shortly shifts right into a driving midtempo groove with a strong melody — and in contrast to his final album, the focus is on the tune, somewhat than putting his voice on a sonic pedestal. Let that boy boogie! (though possibly not like he does in the video…)

Blocboy JB (that includes NLE Choppa) “ChopBloc Pt. 3” The Memphis duo return with the third “ChopBloc” in simply over 18 months and it’s the hottest but — the spare musical backing stays out of the method as Blocboy and Choppa’s highly effective flows present the tune with all it wants, and at just below three minutes, they make their level and bounce. Nonetheless, there are waaaay too many dudes waving round assault rifles in the tune’s video for our style — however not less than some of them are carrying Covid masks, which is each hilarious and tragic at the identical time.

Moneybagg Yo (that includes Metropolis Ladies and DaBaby) “Stated Sum Remix” Between Blocboy, Choppa and Moneybagg, Memphis is certainly in the home this week. This tune got here out earlier this yr however Moneybagg has amped it up with highly effective and foul-moufed verses from Metropolis Ladies and DaBaby. NSFW, even if you happen to’re WFH.

Lany “Cowboy in L.A.” Feeling out of place in a metropolis is hardly a novel emotional angle for a tune, however damned if Oklahoma native Paul Jason Klein doesn’t make a heart-tugging melody out of the idea on “Cowboy in L.A.” Neither a ballad nor a banger, the tune is about precisely what it sounds prefer it’s about, and coasts alongside softly whereas Klein delivers the killer melody in a bittersweet voice that fits it completely. The L.A.-based trio’s third album, “Mama’s Boy,” is out Oct. 2.