Anjali, daughter of Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, was selected in the civil service in the first attempt, know what is the mantra of success

Anjali Birla, daughter of Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, has been selected in the Indian Administrative Service. Anjali, the younger daughter of the Lok Sabha speaker, achieved this feat in the first attempt. Anjali credited her success to elder sister Akanksha. Anjil said that Akanjha used to motivate him continuously. After joining the administrative service, Anjali wants to work in the field of women empowerment.

After the selection of Anjali, there was a festive atmosphere at the residence of Shaktinagar in Kota, Om Birla, on Monday. There is an atmosphere of happiness in the whole family due to this success of the daughter and there is an influx of those who wish.

Giving credit for success in the first attempt, Anjali gave it to elder sister Akanksha and said that she taught me and motiveted all the time. She used to live with me all the time. From the Civil Services Examination to the Interview, he got his full support in making the strategy. Anjali said that she prepared for 10 to 12 hours of examination every day. For the exam, he had chosen the subjects of Political Science and International Relations.

Anjali’s mother Amita Birla is also very happy with her daughter’s success. She says that she was very high in her studies from childhood. She fully hoped that she would definitely illuminate her name.