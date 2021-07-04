Anjelika Washington (Actress) Top, Weight, Age, Affairs, Biography & Extra

Anjelika Washington (Actress) Top, Weight, Date of Starting, Age, Wiki, Biography, Boyfriend and Additional

Anjelika Washington is an American film and television actress. She is renowned for her paintings in Netflix unique film Tall Girl and Beth Chapel inside the TV series Stargirl of The CW. She has been lively in showing industry since 2017.

Starting & Family

Anjelika Washington was once born on May 15, 1998 in Bakersfield, California. Her father’s identify is Ulysses Washington, and her mother’s identify is Theresa – Terri Lucas Washington. She has two siblings named Patrick Washington and Charles Washington.

Bio

Exact Identify Anjelika Washington Career Actress Date of Starting May 15, 1998 Age (as in 2021) 23 Years Starting Position Bakersfield, California, United States Nationality American Residing Town Bakersfield, California, United States Family Mother : Theresa – Terri Lucas Washington

Father : Ulysses Washington

Sister : Now not Available in the market

Brother : Patrick Washington and Charles Washington

Husband : Now not Available in the market Religion Christian Maintain Bakersfield, California, United States

Career

Washington began her occupation as an actress with the television series Runaways as Gert inside the 365 days 2017. She gained featured inside the series More youthful Sheldon carried out the serve as of Libby inside the Episode Dolomite, Apple Slices, and a Mystery Girl in 2018. In 2020, she due to this fact gave the impression inside the lead serve as inside the TV series Girls Room as Gloria. Within the equivalent 365 days, she carried out a exceptional serve as inside the series Stargirl as Beth Chapel/ Doctor Mid-Nite.

Washington moreover made her debut in Hollywood with the Netflix unique movie Tall Girl as Fareeda in 2019. . The film stars Ava Michelle, Griffin Gluck, Sabrina Chippie, Paris Berelc, Luke Eisner inside the lead roles. Later she starred inside the movie Moxie carried out the nature of Amaya in 2021.

Coaching Details and Additional

Physically Stats and Additional

Top In Feet : 5′ 4″ feet

In Meter : 1.64 m Weight In Kg : 61 Kg

In Pound : 134 lbs Resolve Dimension 34-28-35 Eye Colour Black Hair Colour Black Leisure pursuits Dancing, Occasions and Purchasing

Marital Status and Additional

Marital Status Unmarried Boyfriends Now not Available in the market Controversies None Salary (approx) Now not Available in the market Internet Value USD 1.2 million (Approx.)

Social Media Presence

Some Data About Anjelika Washington

Anjelika Washington was once born and offered up in California.

She featured in The Block Instance items Black Formative years Kick- Off.

She has acted in numerous movement footage like Max and Me, Molly, Silent Screams, and Step Sisters.

Anjelika love to volunteer inside the youngsters’s medical institution.

She took part in cheerleading in her high school.

Her internet worth is spherical $1.2 million.

In case you have further details about Anjelika Washington. Please commentary underneath we’re going to up-to-the-minute inside of a hour.

Keep Tuned with techkashif.com for extra Leisure information.