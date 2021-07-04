Anjelika Washington (Actress) Top, Weight, Age, Affairs, Biography & Extra

Anjelika Washington (Actress) Top, Weight, Date of Starting, Age, Wiki, Biography, Boyfriend and Additional
Anjelika Washington is an American film and television actress. She is renowned for her paintings in Netflix unique film Tall Girl and Beth Chapel inside the TV series Stargirl of The CW. She has been lively in showing industry since 2017.
Starting & Family
Anjelika Washington was once born on May 15, 1998 in Bakersfield, California. Her father’s identify is Ulysses Washington, and her mother’s identify is Theresa – Terri Lucas Washington. She has two siblings named Patrick Washington and Charles Washington.
Bio
|Exact Identify
|Anjelika Washington
|Career
|Actress
|Date of Starting
|May 15, 1998
|Age (as in 2021)
|23 Years
|Starting Position
|Bakersfield, California, United States
|Nationality
|American
|Residing Town
|Bakersfield, California, United States
|Family
|Mother : Theresa – Terri Lucas Washington
Father : Ulysses Washington
Sister : Now not Available in the market
Brother : Patrick Washington and Charles Washington
Husband : Now not Available in the market
|Religion
|Christian
|Maintain
|Bakersfield, California, United States
Career
Washington began her occupation as an actress with the television series Runaways as Gert inside the 365 days 2017. She gained featured inside the series More youthful Sheldon carried out the serve as of Libby inside the Episode Dolomite, Apple Slices, and a Mystery Girl in 2018. In 2020, she due to this fact gave the impression inside the lead serve as inside the TV series Girls Room as Gloria. Within the equivalent 365 days, she carried out a exceptional serve as inside the series Stargirl as Beth Chapel/ Doctor Mid-Nite.
Washington moreover made her debut in Hollywood with the Netflix unique movie Tall Girl as Fareeda in 2019. . The film stars Ava Michelle, Griffin Gluck, Sabrina Chippie, Paris Berelc, Luke Eisner inside the lead roles. Later she starred inside the movie Moxie carried out the nature of Amaya in 2021.
Coaching Details and Additional
Physically Stats and Additional
|Top
|In Feet : 5′ 4″ feet
In Meter : 1.64 m
|Weight
|In Kg : 61 Kg
In Pound : 134 lbs
|Resolve Dimension
|34-28-35
|Eye Colour
|Black
|Hair Colour
|Black
|Leisure pursuits
|Dancing, Occasions and Purchasing
Marital Status and Additional
|Marital Status
|Unmarried
|Boyfriends
|Now not Available in the market
|Controversies
|None
|Salary (approx)
|Now not Available in the market
|Internet Value
|USD 1.2 million (Approx.)
Social Media Presence
Some Data About Anjelika Washington
- Anjelika Washington was once born and offered up in California.
- She featured in The Block Instance items Black Formative years Kick- Off.
- She has acted in numerous movement footage like Max and Me, Molly, Silent Screams, and Step Sisters.
- Anjelika love to volunteer inside the youngsters’s medical institution.
- She took part in cheerleading in her high school.
- Her internet worth is spherical $1.2 million.
