Anju Jadhav (Actress) Top, Weight, Age, Affairs, Biography & Extra

Anju Jadhav is an Indian tv and movie actress. She is absolute best identified for her roles in tv displays reminiscent of Sankat Mochan Mahabali Hanumaan, Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi, Kasautii Zindagii Kay and many others. In 2019, She made her debut in Bollywood with the film Dosti Ke Facet Results. Anju is firstly from Indore, Madhya Pradesh.

Anju used to be born on 3 July 1993 in Indore, Madhya Pradesh. Anju made her debut in tv with the Big name Plus serial Mahabharat in 2013. Her different serials are Sankat Mochan Mahabali Hanumaan, Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi, Dil Deke Dekho and Kasautii Zindagii Kay. Just lately she used to be observed in Zee TV’s display Tujhse Hai Raabta as Swara Rane. With the exception of tv, she may be energetic in movie trade. she made her debut in Bollywood with Spana Chaudhary starrer movie Dosti Ke Facet Results.

Top 5′ 4″ Ft Weight 50 Kg Determine Size 34-26-34 Eye Color Darkish Brown Hair Color Black Leisure pursuits Dancing, Travelling and Buying groceries

Marital Standing Unmarried Boy Pals Now not To be had Controversies None Wage(approx) Now not To be had Web Price Now not To be had

