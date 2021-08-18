Ankahi Kahaniya Film (2021) On Netflix | Solid | Trailer | Liberate Date

Watch Ankahi Kahaniya Film On-line (2021): Ankahi Kahaniya is the newest anthology film from streaming massive Netflix. The movie has 3 tales by way of 3 acclaimed administrators – Abhishek Chaubey, Ashwiny Iyer Trivedi & Saki Chaudhary. Produced by way of Ashi Dua from the Flying Unicorn productions. Ankahi Kahaniya will get started premiering on Netflix on September 17. It is available in multilingual structure together with Hindi, Telugu, Tamil.
WATCH ANKAHI KAHANIYA MOVIE ONLINE ON NETFLIX
Ankahi Kahaniya options Kunal Kapoor, Rinku Rajguru, Zoya Hussain, Nikhil Dwivedi, Delzad Hiwale, Palomi Gosh, and Paatal Lok reputation Abhishek Banerjee in important roles. This can be a tale with distinctive situations that discover love and loneliness. Watch Ankahi Kahaniya Movie simplest on Netflix. Netflix has an enormous choice of motion pictures and collection in all languages world wide. Get started subscribing to Netflix and watch your favourite motion pictures and presentations. It additionally not too long ago launched probably the most acclaimed Tamil anthology collection Navarasa. Value begins at Rs. 199/month
Ankahi Kahaniya Solid
This is your entire solid checklist of Ankahi Kahaniya
- Kunal Kapoor
- Rinku Rajguru
- Zoya Hussain
- Nikhil Dwivedi
- Delzad Hiwale
- Palomi Gosh
- Abhishek Banerjee
Ankahi Kahaniya Film Trailer
Watch the newest trailer of upcoming anthology movie Ankahi Kahaniya right here,
Ankahi Kahaniya Film Main points
Film Identify: Ankahi Kahaniya
Style: Anthology
Director: Abhishek Chaubey, Ashwiny Iyer Trivedi & Saki Chaudhary
Cast: Abhishek Banerjee, Kunal Kapoor, Rinku Rajguru, Zoya Hussain, and extra
Streaming Platform: Netflix
Liberate: September 17, 2021
Language: Hindi, Tamil, Telugu.
Keep Tuned with thenewstrace.com for extra Leisure information.