Ankhi Das resigns from Facebook, facing allegations of bias, know what is the whole matter

Facebook India Policy Head Ankhi Das Quits: Public policy affairs head of social media company Facebook, Ankhi Das has resigned from the post. She was in the discussion about alleged bias in the matter of banning hate comments on social media platform.

Ajit Mohan, managing director of Facebook India, said in an e-mail statement, "Ankhi Das has decided to step down from his position on Facebook. He has taken this step to work according to his interest in public service. Ankhi is one of our old employees who played an important role in taking the company forward…. "

Ankhi Das came into the discussion when an article on Facebook's policy on India was published in the Wall Street Journal. After this article, Congress General Secretary K.C. Venugopal wrote a letter to Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg. The Wall Street Journal article was mentioned in it. Venugopal said that Facebook India official Ankhi Das had helped the BJP in election related work. In such a situation, Congress demands investigation of Facebook India operation.

The opposition Congress alleged that there was an ‘unholy nexus’ between the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and social media giant Facebook. The party said that Facebook executive Ankhi Das’s connection with senior BJP leaders and MPs in the 2014 Lok Sabha elections has been revealed.

Congress spokesperson Pawan Kheda, while addressing a press conference, cited a July 2012 memo. It was written by the then Public Policy Global Vice President Marne Levine in Facebook in reference to the arbitrator rules in a closed-door meeting. It said that the then Union Minister Kapil Sibal and opposition members of Parliament had to discuss these rules.

Kheda alleged that internal mail shows that when the United Progressive Alliance (UPA) was in power, there was a connection between the BJP and Facebook. He said that in this memo the privacy law was mentioned, which retired Justice A. It was prepared by ‘Group of Experts on Privacy’ headed by P. Shah.

Kheda quoted the memo as saying, Ankhi (Das) was in touch with the members of the government-appointed committee. The committee members were not very clear about the structures and powers of the DPA. The Congress said it was proud of the UPA government, which did not have relations with the lobbyists (lobbyists), as stated in the mail.

The party said that Facebook India’s public policy chief Ankhi Das wrote an article on 17 May 2014, a day after the 2014 Lok Sabha results were declared. The party quoted Das’s article as saying, “India’s 2014 elections will be remembered for a number of reasons, but especially because of social media platforms.” Which have been associated with government censorship since 2011 and became a free place for political expression and organizing, along with important political campaign tools. We launched the Election Tracker on March 4 and in this the BJP continued to be the number one party in the entire campaign and Narendra Modi was the number one leader in the entire campaign.

(Input agency)