Ankita Dave (Actress) Top, Weight, Age, Affairs, Biography & Extra

Ankita Dave is an Indian actress, type, and influencer. She is distinguished for her MMS video changing into viral in 2017. Dave is an actress with a huge fan base on social media. She gave the impression in numerous tune movies and did a large number of ads as neatly. Ankita is famend for her roles in Indian internet sequence and extra.

Ankita Dave used to be born on 3 June in Rajkot, Gujarat. Her mom’s identify is Sonal Dave. She has a more youthful sibling named Gautam Dave. She did her Bachelor’s stage in Arithmetic from the College of Mumbai. Ankita is these days dwelling in Mumbai, Maharashtra from her occupation.

Bio

Actual Identify Ankita Dave Nickname Ankita Occupation Actress, Style and Social Media Influencer Date of Delivery 3 June Age (as in 2021) Now not Recognized Delivery Position Rajkot, Gujarat Nationality Indian House The city Rajkot, Gujarat Circle of relatives Father : Identify Now not Recognized

Mom : Sonal Dave

Brother : Gautam Dave

Sister : Now not To be had

Husband : Now not To be had Faith Hinduism Cope with Mumbai, Maharashtra

Profession

Ankita Dave was extra standard after her video went viral and, her social media fans grew at a gentle fee. In 2017, she were given featured for the primary time in a tune video starring Sunny Arya. She gave the impression within the music O Maa with Sunny, carried out by way of Sambhav Jain and Alka Yagnik. She made it into the music Teri Khata and Raman Kapoor Feat. Ankita Dave: Bahane within the 12 months 2021. Ankita gave the impression within the Crimson Wine music feat, Shiv Sharma. She has bought a large number of logo and collaboration sponsorships.

Ankita is making her debut with the following Gujarati movie name, Jokers. In 2019, she gained the name Leave out Insta November and were given first ranked. She has gave the impression within the internet sequence named Hen Curry in 2021, aired at the Kooku app. She starred within the sequence Nagar Vadhu produced by way of Hasmukh Dhakad, streamed at the Sizzling Mast app. Ankita featured within the new celebration music Meri Female friend Shakki Hai within the 12 months 2021. She starred within the Punjabi music Tere Naal Preet Laga Li in 2021 with Ashrul Hussain. In 2021, she has gave the impression within the internet sequence Mere Angane Primary streamed at the Kooku app.

Her different tune video, Hookup Karle, is with Shaishav Mishra in 2021. In 2020, she featured in quite a lot of songs like Kinna Kinna Sona Sona on Pace Information, O Meri Jaan streamed on Spotify Phir Se Udana Hai on Zee Track, and Finish Of The Global feet. Ankita Dave. Ankita gave the impression within the Status Space on MX Participant within the 12 months 2020. She starred within the brief movie Zid – A Lonely Girl’s Story in 2020 on streamed on Sizzling Pictures.

Training Main points and Extra

Faculty Now not Recognized School College of Mumbai Instructional Qualification Bachelor in Arithmetic Debut Track Album : Rishta Ho Aisa (2017) Awards Now not To be had

Bodily Stats and Extra

Top 5′ 4″ Toes Weight 58 Kg Determine Dimension 35-28-35 Eye Color Black Hair Color Darkish Brown with Highlights Leisure pursuits Dancing and Gymming

Marital Standing and Extra

Marital Standing Single Boyfriends Now not To be had Controversies Her fans trolled her for posting the poster of her music on her Instagram account the place her identify used to be incorrectly spelled. Wage (approx) Now not To be had Web Price Now not To be had

Social Media Presence

Ankita Dave used to be born and taken up in Rajkot, Gujarat.

In 2017, a 10-minute video went viral at the Web, by which Ankita and her more youthful brother had been observed fascinated with an incestuous affair.

Ankita introduced her app referred to as Ankita Dave – The Respectable App.

She has a couple of tattoos on her again and wrist.

