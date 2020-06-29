Ann Dowd reveals Aunt Lydia is at danger from the Commanders in The Handmaid’s Tale season 4

Ann Dowd has hinted that her character on The Handmaid’s Tale, Aunt Lydia, is likely to be in hassle in the subsequent collection of the dystopian drama.

Though Dowd says that she’s solely learn the scripts for the first two episodes – which had been being filmed previous to the lockdown – she reckons that Lydia has “bought quite a bit to show” in season 4.

Chatting with Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby on This Morning, the actor revealed: “The Commanders can’t wait to position blame on anybody however themselves and Lydia after all, is entrance and centre to obtain that blame and I’m positive she blames herself.

“How might she have missed this? She had all the indicators that the women had been appearing unusually. I knew that June was as much as one thing and sure, I didn’t act. So sure, I believe she’s bought quite a bit to show.”

Increasing particularly on Lydia’s relationship with lead character June, performed by Elisabeth Moss, Dowd stated: “What I am going to is our previous, it is sophisticated. Nonetheless, there is love there, I imagine, and June is a captivating creature to Lydia.

“She has super energy, she drives Lydia to the level of desirous to slap her foolish for her nonsense and her rudeness, and the indisputable fact that she pulled that off is extraordinary. In order that’s on one facet of it for Lydia and that’s the facet she’s going to maintain very quiet.”

She added, “I believe what she needs, if I had been to guess, as a result of actually I don’t know, is to get June again into her cost. Get her proper again to me after which we’ll see the place we’ll go together with this. However in the palms of the Commanders, if she goes there, what’s gonna occur?

“I’ve at all times been in when does Lydia shift her fascinated by Gilead and what ought to actually occur?”

To this point there have been three critically lauded seasons of The Handmaid’s Tale, with collection 4 at the moment slated for launch in 2021 – though manufacturing on the collection was halted halfway by way of episode 3.

