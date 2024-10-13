Anna Faris in 2024: Net Worth and Real Estate Portfolio

Anna Kay Faris is a household name in the world of comedy. She is known for her infectious laughter, impeccable timing, and ability to bring characters to life on both the big and small screens.

Born on November 29, 1976, in Baltimore, Maryland, Faris has become one of Hollywood’s most beloved actresses, with a career spanning over two decades.

From her breakout role in the “Scary Movie” franchise to her heartwarming performance in the TV series “Mom,” Anna Faris has carved out a unique place for herself in the entertainment industry. Let’s dive into the life and career of this talented actress, podcaster, and author.

Who is Anna Faris?

Anna Faris is an American actress, comedian, podcaster, and producer who has significantly impacted entertainment.

She’s best known for her comedic roles in movies and TV shows, but her talents extend far beyond making people laugh. Faris is also a voice actress, author, and the host of her podcast, “Anna Faris Is Unqualified.”

Faris started acting at a young age, performing in local theater productions in her hometown of Edmonds, Washington.

Her natural talent and love for performing led her to pursue acting professionally, and she quickly made a name for herself in Hollywood with her unique brand of humor and charm.

Category Details Full Name Anna Kay Faris Date of Birth November 29, 1976 Place of Birth Baltimore, Maryland Age 47 years (as of 2024) Height 5 feet 4 inches (163 cm) Weight Approximately 119 pounds (54 kg) Physical Appearance Blonde hair, blue eyes, youthful appearance

Personal Life and Relationships

Anna’s personal life has been as eventful as her professional one. She’s been married three times, each relationship teaching her valuable lessons about love and life.

Her first marriage was to actor Ben Indra in 2004. They met on the set of the 1999 indie film Lovers Lane and dated for several years before tying the knot. However, their marriage was short-lived, and they divorced in 2008.

Faris’s second marriage was to actor Chris Pratt. They met in 2007 while filming “Take Me Home Tonight” and hit it off immediately.

They married in 2009 and welcomed their son, Jack, in 2012. Despite seeming like the perfect Hollywood couple, they officially separated in 2017 and finalized their divorce in 2018.

Currently, Anna is happily married to cinematographer Michael Barrett. They met in the movie “Overboard,” set in 2017, and engaged in 2019. The couple eloped in 2021, keeping their wedding private and intimate.

Throughout her relationships, Anna has been open about the challenges and joys of love, often discussing them on her podcast and in her memoir, “Unqualified.”

Professional Career and Achievements

Anna Faris’s career in Hollywood is nothing short of impressive. She burst onto the scene with her role as Cindy Campbell in the “Scary Movie” franchise, showcasing her comedic talents and ability to parody popular horror films.

Some of her notable film credits include:

“The Hot Chick” (2002)

“Lost in Translation” (2003)

“Just Friends” (2005)

“The House Bunny” (2008)

“Observe and Report” (2009)

“The Dictator” (2012)

“Overboard” (2018)

Faris has also lent her voice to several animated films, including the Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs series and the Alvin and the Chipmunks franchise.

Anna starred in the hit CBS sitcom Mom for seven seasons, playing Christy Plunkett, a single mother struggling with addiction. Her performance earned her critical acclaim and several award nominations.

In addition to acting, Faris has ventured into producing and hosting. She launched her podcast, “Anna Faris Is Unqualified,” in 2015, where she gives relationship advice to callers with the help of celebrity guests.

Age and Physique

Anna Faris was born on November 29, 1976, and is currently 47 (as of 2024). Despite the passing years, she maintains a youthful appearance and energy that captivates audiences.

Standing 5 feet 4 inches (163 cm) tall, Faris has a petite frame that perfectly suits her comedic style. She weighs around 119 pounds (54 kg) and has maintained her figure throughout her career.

Her blonde hair and blue eyes are part of her signature look, often complementing her bubbly on-screen personality.

Net Worth and Salary

Anna Faris has built an impressive net worth over her career. As of 2024, her estimated net worth is around $30 million. This wealth comes from her successful acting career, podcast, book sales, and various endorsements.

Faris earned a significant salary while on the hit TV show Mom. In the early seasons, she made about $125,000 per episode. As the show’s popularity grew, so did her paycheck, reaching around $200,000 per episode in later seasons.

Category Details Net Worth (2024) Approximately $30 million Salary on Mom – Early seasons: $125,000 per episode

– Later seasons: Up to $200,000 per episode

Company Details and Investments

While Anna Faris is primarily known for her work in entertainment, she has also made some smart business moves. She co-founded Smiley Face Productions and has produced some of her projects.

Faris has made some notable purchases over the years regarding real estate investments. In 2014, she and her then-husband, Chris Pratt, bought a $3.3 million home in the Hollywood Hills.

They sold this property in 2020 for $4.75 million. In 2019, Faris purchased a $4.9 million home in the Pacific Palisades area of Los Angeles, showcasing her eye for valuable real estate.

Investment and Funding

While specific details about Anna’s investment portfolio are not public, it’s clear that she has made wise financial decisions throughout her career.

Her diverse income streams – from acting to podcasting to book writing – demonstrate a savvy approach to building and maintaining wealth in the entertainment industry.

Faris has also been involved in various charitable causes, though the extent of her philanthropic investments is not widely publicized. She has supported organizations like the Elizabeth Glaser Pediatric AIDS Foundation and the Motion Picture and Television Fund Foundation.

Contact Details and Social Network Handles

Anna Faris maintains an active presence on social media, connecting with fans and promoting her various projects. You can find her on:

Platform Handle Instagram @annafaris Twitter @AnnaKFaris Facebook Anna Faris Representation United Talent Agency (UTA)

Faris is represented by the United Talent Agency (UTA) for business inquiries. However, direct contact information is not publicly available for privacy reasons.

Fans can also connect with Anna through her podcast, “Anna Faris Is Unqualified,” where she often interacts with listeners and shares personal stories.

Conclusion

Anna Faris has built an impressive career in Hollywood, showcasing her talents as an actress, comedian, and entrepreneur.

Faris continues to entertain and inspire audiences worldwide, from her early days in the “Scary Movie” franchise to her current success as a podcast host and author.

Her journey in both her personal and professional life serves as a testament to her resilience, humor, and ability to connect with people through various mediums. As she continues to evolve in her career, fans eagerly anticipate what this comedic genius will do next.