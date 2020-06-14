Anna Kendrick Claps Back At Those Critiquing Her Twilight Comments

Go away a Remark
Anna Kendrick will not be the primary movie star to get pissed off with clickbait headlines. However she’s additionally clearly had sufficient of them, if her latest response to an article about her less-than-perfect expertise making Twilight is any indication.
In a protracted interview with Vainness Truthful, Anna Kendrick regarded again on her profession highlights and lowlights. Throughout the dialog, she touched on what life was like when she filmed Twilight. After the interview hit YouTube, some information shops started to write down up among the highlights utilizing some, properly, eye-catching headlines to attract readers in. It seems Anna Kendrick wasn’t having it with among the sizzling takes, although — she responded to at least one tweet with a scathing rebuke of how they framed her phrases:
In the event you’ve watched the interview, it’s not laborious to see why she’d be pissed off. The headline makes it sound like Anna Kendrick’s “depressing” expertise on the Twilight set was wide-ranging. However because the article itself makes it clear, it was largely simply that the climate the forged and crew encountered throughout filming in Portland, Oregon was lower than ideally suited.
Anna Kendrick mentioned that spending weeks within the freezing chilly made her really feel like she was in a “hostage” state of affairs — but additionally made it clear that the general expertise had nothing to do along with her castmates. She even mentioned the Twilight crew skilled a sort of distinctive “bonding” all through the Twilight shoot as they battled chilly temperatures and rain.
Anna Kendrick additionally mentioned that her expertise filming the sequel, in a seemingly much less soggy Vancouver, was much more satisfying. So mainly, whereas the headline isn’t technically flawed, it additionally feels a bit deceptive, and it’s comprehensible why she’d name it out as clickbait.
Few followers of the Twilight franchise would name the collection a cinematic masterpiece. Its typically over-the-top storylines and performances have nonetheless endeared hundreds of thousands of individuals all over the world, who haven’t any downside meme-ing it for the sake of their very own amusement. A number of former forged members, together with Anna Kendrick, have completed their very own share of clowning Twilight on occasion. However they’ve additionally been cautious to not utterly throw the collection below the bus.
Robert Pattinson just lately defended the franchise, saying it’s quite a bit weirder than followers give it credit score for. And when requested about making the Twilight motion pictures, Anna Kendrick let followers know she was grateful for the expertise, saying it gave her the monetary cushion to make different motion pictures.
Even when she didn’t love every part about making Twilight, she’s clearly sensible sufficient to not chunk the hand that fed her. In fact, finally, Anna Kendrick actually doesn’t have something to show, nevertheless it’s good to see her standing up for herself and ensuring her phrases aren’t twisted out of context.
