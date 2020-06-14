Anna Kendrick Claps Back At Those Critiquing Her Twilight Comments

In a protracted interview with Vainness Truthful, Anna Kendrick regarded again on her profession highlights and lowlights. Throughout the dialog, she touched on what life was like when she filmed Twilight. After the interview hit YouTube, some information shops started to write down up among the highlights utilizing some, properly, eye-catching headlines to attract readers in. It seems Anna Kendrick wasn’t having it with among the sizzling takes, although — she responded to at least one tweet with a scathing rebuke of how they framed her phrases: