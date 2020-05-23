Anna Kendrick Says She’ll ‘Tear Your Face Off’ If She Doesn’t Eat As Soon As She Wakes Up

Go away a Remark
Right this moment is the day I discovered that Hollywood star Anna Kendrick and I’ve one thing essential in frequent: We each get up ravenous. Thoughts you, we find yourself consuming fully various things, which is how she nonetheless seems like Anna Kendrick, and I extra intently resemble the late, nice John Sweet. But it surely’s surprisingly comforting when, throughout an interview relating to her well being and wellness, Kendrick reveals the bodily hurt she is going to inflict if she doesn’t eat instantly after getting away from bed.
We’ve grown to like Anna Kendrick for her snarky, self-deprecating wit. The Pitch Good and Up within the Air actress is drop-dead beautiful, but additionally so accessibly down-to-earth, you are feeling such as you’d simply get alongside should you ever bought to be besties in actual life. Professional tip, although. Be sure you have meals useful within the morning, as a result of Kendrick admitted to Form:
If I don’t eat inside 5 minutes of waking up, I’ll tear your face off. Actually, that’s the rationale I get away from bed. I at all times eat the identical factor: a vegan Pure Natural Historic Grain peanut butter bar. However they discontinued it. I’ve a stockpile of them, and it’s dwindling. I do know it isn’t the tip of the world, however this bar has been such part of my day by day routine for therefore lengthy that I’m feeling very unmoored.
Somebody higher get these breakfast bars again into manufacturing, stat, as a result of we are able to’t have Anna Kendrick operating out of her favourite breakfast meals, individuals. Faces will get torn off.
Now we have all been in that scenario earlier than, notably throughout these troublesome instances of stay-at-home. Now we have a favourite meals. We’re operating out of that meals, however we all know {that a} journey to the grocery retailer isn’t within the playing cards. What the hell would you like Anna Kendrick to do, of us? Scramble an egg? GTFO.
Kendrick wants her vitality. She’s really remaining extremely busy in 2020, at the same time as manufacturing schedules grind to a halt. The actress made the press rounds just lately in help of her upcoming HBO Max sequence Love Life. However as well as, she just lately did a Quibi sequence, Dummy, the place she performed an aspiring author who goes on a street journey with a intercourse doll. You learn that appropriately. And early this yr, she as soon as once more lent her voice to Poppy for the animated sequel Trolls World Tour.
The subsequent film we anticipate to see Anna Kendrick in (and never simply hear her) is Joe Penna’s Stowaway, about somebody who stows away on a manned mission to Mars, inflicting all types of chaos. The film co-stars Toni Collett and Daniel Dae Kim, and whereas it’s in post-production in the mean time, it doesn’t but have a launch date. Bookmark our Film Launch Calendar to remain up on the most recent date shifts and bulletins as they occur.
Add Comment