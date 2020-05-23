Anna Kendrick Says She’ll ‘Tear Your Face Off’ If She Doesn’t Eat As Soon As She Wakes Up

Kendrick wants her vitality. She’s really remaining extremely busy in 2020, at the same time as manufacturing schedules grind to a halt. The actress made the press rounds just lately in help of her upcoming HBO Max sequence Love Life. However as well as, she just lately did a Quibi sequence, Dummy, the place she performed an aspiring author who goes on a street journey with a intercourse doll. You learn that appropriately. And early this yr, she as soon as once more lent her voice to Poppy for the animated sequel Trolls World Tour.