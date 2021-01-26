Anna North’s ‘Outlawed’ to Get TV Show From Amy Adams

“Vox” senior reporter Anna North’s newest novel, “Outlawed,” which was revealed a few weeks in the past and is already a New York Instances bestseller, has been picked up by A24 and Amy Adams’ Bond Group Leisure crew for a tv adaptation.

Adams and her supervisor Stacy O’Neil will government produce, and Kate Clifford will co-produce for Bond Group Leisure.

The choice, inclusive, feminist spin on the historically white, hetero, masculine Western style has been met with effusive vital acclaim since its debut on Jan. 5. Author Alicia Lutes proclaimed in a USA At this time assessment that “Outlawed” was made for a sequence or movie adaptation, likening it to Margaret Atwood’s “The Handmaid’s Story” and Charles Portis’ “True Grit.”

“Outlawed,” which has been named an Amazon better of the month ebook, a Library Reads choice, an Indie Subsequent decide, and is the January choice for each the Belletrist and Reese Witherspoon ebook golf equipment, follows a younger midwife by way of her initiation into the Gap within the Wall Gang, and their adventures reworking the Wild West. North’s ebook is revealed by Bloomsbury and is represented by Julie Barer at The E-book Group and Brooke Ehrlich at Nameless Content material.

Bond Group Leisure, co-founded by Adams and O’Neil, is at present in pre-production on the Netflix sequence,“Kings of America,” which is a couple of real-world class-action lawsuit towards Walmart, and in growth on the variation of younger grownup fantasy novel “Willa of the Wooden” with Hasbro’s Leisure One. Bond Group Leisure is represented by Linden Leisure, WME, Narrative, and Sloane, Supply, Weber and Dern.

A24’s TV slate consists of the Emmy-winning “Euphoria” for HBO, Golden Globe-winning Hulu sequence “Ramy,” Showtime comedy “Moonbase 8” and the upcoming Apple TV Plus dramedy “Mr. Corman.”