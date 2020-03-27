Anna Passey explains Sienna’s mysterious absence from Hollyoaks

Final seen abducting her personal youngsters from their father, Sienna Blake makes a spectacular return to Hollyoaks this week and walks straight into an intimate second between boyfriend Brody Hudson and sister Liberty Savage.

Her pregnant sibling is the couple’s surrogate, however doesn’t realise Sienna is aware of Lib and Brody needed to conceive the old school approach when Ms Blake’s final embryo wasn’t viable. Cue a clumsy reunion…

“Sienna is heartbroken to see Brody forming a romantic relationship together with her sister,” reveals Anna Passey, who performs the returning fan favorite. “She had good purpose to depart, to get the kids away from Warren, then when Brody helped him try to monitor her down she felt betrayed. However she is unhappy to see her boyfriend shifting on.

“The infant was meant to be hers and Brody’s they usually have been going to lift it collectively. Now they’re not in a relationship and together with her understanding the newborn is definitely Liberty’s biologically, I’m unsure what she is going to do subsequent.”

‘Brienna’ followers needn’t fear an excessive amount of as Passey hints the couple’s connection is simply too sturdy, and too in style, to write down off simply but.

“Sorry Lib, however I believe Brody and Sienna are made for one another!” she laughs. “Brody is harm and confused by his sense of accountability for the newborn, however his coronary heart really belongs to Sienna. They’ve each been by an terrible lot and have a mutual understanding. There may be such love and compassion, and it’s nice the viewers love them as a pair.”

There are extra urgent issues on Sienna’s thoughts, as her son Sebastian remains to be severely ailing. “She has been on the run in Wales together with her twins, however the care he wants is again with the specialist physician in Dee Valley hospital, so Sienna has determined to return house to get the therapy.

“Sienna additionally thinks Warren might be chasing after her and isn’t anticipating him to be within the village. When she finds out he’s nonetheless there she must battle her instincts to run once more.

“She despises Warren, understandably after their historical past when he took the twins from her. However Brody has a approach of drawing the very best out of individuals, and helps Sienna change her opinion on the state of affairs and see Warren has good intentions.”

Might we see a thawing between the warring dad and mom for the sake of sickly Sebastian? “It could be an uncommon co-parenting set-up, however the well being of their kids is a very powerful factor to each of them. If they will see that, hopefully they will work collectively.”

Sienna fled in mid-January and her final, very temporary, look on-screen was in February – her prolonged break was to accommodate an unique vacation for Passey and boyfriend Kyle Pryor, who previously performed Hollyoaks’ unhealthy boy Laurie Shelby.

“I’ve been off having an epic journey in New Zealand,” she shares. “It was my first time visiting so I had an terrible lot to see, and a tonne of enjoyable out of doors pursuits to strive. Seems I’m obsessive about kayaking! We spent weeks residing in a camper van, which was probably the greatest life experiences I’ve ever had.”

