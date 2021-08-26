Annabelle Sethupathi Film (2021): Forged | Trailer | Songs | Free up Date

Vijay Sethupathi’s Tamil horror fable film is titled Annabelle Sethupathi. The movie used to be written and directed by way of Deepak Sundararajan. The film additionally stars Taapsee Panu, Radhika Sarathkumar, and Yogi Babu in pivotal roles. It’s produced by way of Sudhan Sundaram and Jayaraman beneath Hobby Studios banner. The film is slated to unlock at once on Disney+ Hotstar from September 17. It’ll be streaming in Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, Kannada, and Malayalam languages.
Annabelle Sethupathi Film Main points
|Director
|Deepak Sundararajan
|Manufacturer
|Sudhan Sundaram, Jayaraman
|Style
|Horror Delusion Drama
|Forged
|Vijay Sethupathi, Taapsee, Yogi Babu, and extra
|Cinematographer
|But to be up to date
|Editor
|But to be up to date
|Track
|But to be up to date
|Manufacturing Corporate
|Hobby Studios
|Free up date
|September 17, 2021
|Language
|Tamil
WATCH ANNABELLE SETHUPATHI MOVIE ON DISNEY+ HOTSTAR | SEPTEMBER 17, 2021
Annabelle Sethupathi Forged
Check out the principle solid record of the impending Tamil film Annabelle Sethupathi,
Annabelle Sethupathi Film Trailer
The Horror trailer from the Annabelle Sethuapthi film will likely be up to date
Annabelle Sethupathi Film Songs
