Annapurna Options Debut Novel From ‘Little Fires In all places’ Author – Variety

Annapurna Tv has emerged the winner of a multi-studio bidding conflict for the rights to “Every thing I By no means Instructed You,” the debut novel from writer Celeste Ng.

The corporate will develop the New York Instances best-seller as a restricted collection, following the discharge of “Little Fires In all places,” the Reese Witherspoon and Kerry Washington Hulu drama primarily based on Ng’s novel of the identical identify.

Ng and Mary Lee of A-Main Media, a manufacturing firm devoted to championing Asian American voices in movie and TV, will function govt producers on the restricted collection adaptation. Megan Ellison, Sue Naegle, Patrick Chu and Ali Krug will govt produce the venture for Annapurna.

UTA and Julie Barer at The Ebook Group brokered the deal on Ng’s behalf.

“Every thing I By no means Instructed You” explores the divisions between cultures and the rifts inside a household, and uncovering the methods during which moms and daughters, fathers and sons, and husbands and wives battle to grasp one another over a lifetime. Set in a small city in 1970s Ohio, protagonist Lydia is the adored however put-upon youngster of Marilyn and James Lee. When her physique is present in a neighborhood lake, the fragile balancing act that has been maintaining the Lee household collectively is destroyed, sending them into chaos.

Printed in 2014 by Penguin Books, “Every thing I By no means Instructed You” grew to become a New York Instances Notable Ebook of 2014, Amazon’s #1 Finest Ebook of 2014 and named a greatest ebook of the 12 months by over a dozen publications. The title additionally gained the Massachusetts Ebook Award, the Asian/Pacific American Award for Literature, the ALA’s Alex Award and the Medici Ebook Membership Prize, and was a finalist for quite a few awards, together with the Ohioana Award and the VCU Cabell First Novelist Award. It has been translated into over 30 languages.

Annapurna TV additionally snagged one other sizzling property final 12 months, within the scripted rights to the Netflix documentary “The Staircase.” Harrison Ford is connected to star within the adaptation as novelist Michael Peterson, who was accused of murdering his spouse in 2001. Peterson claimed his spouse died after falling down the steps at their residence, however police suspected he bludgeoned her to loss of life and staged the scene to appear like an accident.