Annapurna Pictures Hit With Layoffs, Including CFO James Pong – Variety

Megan Ellison’s Annapurna Pictures has enacted a spherical of layoffs, reaching as excessive as chief monetary officer James Pong, insiders informed Variety.

Along with Pong, 4 inventive executives had been eradicated, two from the movie division and two from tv, and two assistants had been additionally let go, based on sources. These seven staff signify almost ten % of the workers, stated one other insider.

An Annapurna spokesperson confirmed a “modest variety of layoffs as a result of present financial local weather.” Along with layoffs, senior management will even take pay cuts to assist shoulder the monetary burden.

The fiscal conservatism comes as a direct marching order from Larry Ellison, Megan’s billionaire father and the founding father of Oracle. One particular person conversant in Annapurna stated overhead stays a priority of Paul Marinelli, Larry Ellison’s quantity two and head of his monetary property Lawrence Investments. An organization insider disputed this, saying cuts had been made within the title of effectivity.

Annapurna is already a considerably leaner operation immediately than it was a 12 months in the past, having spun out its theatrical distribution arm into the free-standing United Artists Releasing. Final fall, the corporate broke up its New York workplace and relegated departments like theater and movie to do business from home.

Variety reported completely final summer time that Annapurna, strapped with tens of tens of millions in materials losses from Oscar gamers like “Destroyer” and “Vice,” had resolved greater than $200 million in debt from lenders and was forging forward with financing from Ellison alone.

With no distribution mechanism, Annapurna has stopped buying movies (not that many festivals are going ahead in the course of the coronavirus pandemic) and is specializing in growth. The TV unit has tasks ordered together with a scripted model of the Netflix doc “The Staircase,” starring Harrison Ford. A number of different sequence are confirmed however not but introduced, sources stated.

Annapurna joins a quickly rising listing of leisure labels affected by COVID-19, most not too long ago Blumhouse Productions. Bigger retailers, just like the juggernaut Walt Disney Firm, and most expertise businesses have been severely impacted in wake of the virus.