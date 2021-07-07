Annapurna Yadav: She was once as regards to Lalu Prasad, left RJD simplest 2 years in the past, now joined ‘Crew Modi’

Who’s Annapurna Devi Yadav: She was once thought to be as regards to Lalu Prasad Yadav. She was once one of the crucial giant leaders of RJD. RJD had its Jharkhand state president, however left the celebration and joined BJP and now Annapurna Devi Yadav has were given an enormous award. Joined PM Modi’s crew. Annapurna Yadav took oath lately whilst making a spot within the Union Cupboard.Additionally Learn – Glimpses of UP meeting elections in PM Modi’s cupboard, looking to steadiness caste through making 7 MPs ministers

Annapurna Yadav is the MP of Koderma, Jharkhand. He was once given an enormous praise for leaving the put up of RJD's Jharkhand state president and becoming a member of the BJP simply prior to the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. In the beginning he was once made the Nationwide Vice President of BJP and lately he was once incorporated within the Modi Council of Ministers. A few of the 43 new ministers in High Minister Narendra Modi's cupboard growth, seven girls leaders lately incorporated Annapurna Devi, MP from Koderma in Jharkhand.

Annapurna Devi shocked everybody through becoming a member of the BJP, leaving the RJD, simply prior to the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. After successful the Lok Sabha elections, the stature of MP Annapurna Devi endured to develop within the BJP. After successful the elections, after the result of the Jharkhand meeting elections, all over the exchange within the central group of the BJP, he was once first made the Nationwide Vice President of BJP and in addition the co-in-charge of Haryana.

Annapurna Devi has finished her put up commencement from Ranchi College and he or she is 51 years previous. MP Annapurna was once married to Ramesh Prasad Yadav. Ramesh Prasad Yadav were a minister of unified Bihar within the 12 months 1998, however after the loss of life of Ramesh Prasad Yadav, within the 12 months 1999, Annapurna Devi contested the meeting by-election and turned into an MLA for the primary time. A 12 months later, Annapurna once more received the meeting elections.

After successful the meeting elections for the second one time, he was once made a minister within the Bihar govt. After the formation of a separate Jharkhand state, Annapurna Devi received the meeting elections within the 12 months 2005 and 2009. After this, within the 12 months 2013, within the then Hemant Soren govt, she turned into the Minister of Water Assets from RJD quota. Then again, a 12 months later, within the 12 months 2014, he needed to face defeat within the meeting elections from Koderma itself. Annapurna Devi, who left the RJD and joined the BJP within the 12 months 2019, turned into an MP within the 2019 Lok Sabha elections through defeating Jharkhand Vikas Morcha President Babulal Marandi through about 4 and a part lakh votes. That is Annapurna Devi’s first time period as MP.