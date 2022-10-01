Anne Applebaum: “In Putin’s world, legitimacy doesn’t matter, only brutality”

Vladimir Putin at a concert to celebrate the annexation of the Ukrainian territories (Reuters)

Russia annexed today four Ukrainian territories occupied in the military campaign in the neighboring country in what Russian President Vladimir Putin called a “liberating mission”, which obliges him to defend the illegally enlarged country “with all forces and means”, including with nuclear weapons.

After this decision by Putin, criticized by the international community for its illegality, the analyst Anne Applebaum He assured that “with this declaration, the Russian president is also declaring war. But it is not simply a war against Ukraine”.

In an article published in The AtlanticApplebaum considered that “Putin’s war – Russia’s war – it is also a war against a particular idea of ​​the world order and international lawan idea defended not only by Europeans and North Americans, but by most of the rest of the world, including by the United Nations itself”.

A screen transmits a speech by Putin in Red Square (Reuters)

“One of the fundamental principles of this world order is that larger countries must not be able to take over parts of smaller countriesthat the mass slaughter of entire populations is unacceptable, that borders are of international importance and cannot be changed through violence or the whim of a dictator. Putin has already challenged this idea in 2014when annexed Crimea. At that time he also held a fake referendumbut convinced many outsiders that it had some validity. Though some penalties followed, the world largely gave him a pass. Trade and diplomacy with Russia continued”, detailed the historian.

The winner of the Pulitzer Prize for her research on the Soviet gulags also highlighted that “this time, Putin can no longer even pretend that the voting farces that he has mounted in Donetsk, Luhansk, Zaporizhzhia and Kherson have any validity, and nobody, anywhere, believes that they have it”.

The celebration of the Kremlin for the annexation of the Ukrainian territories (Reuters)

“Russia’s actions in these circumstances demonstrate the contempt not only of international lawyers in European capitals, but also of politicians chinos those who like to talk about sovereignty and the african diplomats who have agreed that borders matter, even when they are arbitrary. In the inverted reality that Putin has created, will now claim that the Ukrainians, by defending their own land and their own people, are somehow attacking Russia. He’ll even up the ante, he’ll try to frighten Ukraine and the West calling Ukrainian self-defense a existential threat for Russia that requires an extraordinary response, perhaps even a response nuclearechoing a threat he has made repeatedly since his invasion began,” Applebaum added.

In this sense, the journalist wrote: “This annexation is also, more specifically, a War declaration against the democratic world, a declaration of contempt for democracy itself”.

“Putin has been treating democracy as a tool for decades, using fake parties, creating fake opponents and rigging elections. For a long time, he and his advisers promoted a form of ‘managed democracy’, a system that allowed some space for public opinion, while ensuring that he always remained in power. With today’s announcement, he no longer pretends and plays. This deliberate charade mocks the very idea of ​​referendums, of voting, of popular opinion. None of this act has legitimacy, and that is also part of the issue. In your world, there is no such thing as legitimacy. Only brutality matters”, Applebaum continued.

Russian President Vladimir Putin signed on Friday the annexation of four regions of Ukraine controlled by his army in the Kremlin and urged Ukraine to lay down its arms and negotiate to end seven months of conflict (AFP)

On the other hand, the analyst highlighted that “this annexation marks the culmination of a two-decade war against any Russian whose vision of their country differs from his own. The invasion deliberately provoked a new exodus. Putin’s propagandists have celebrated the departure of anti-war Russians as a form of cleansing.”

Meanwhile, Applebaum also referred to what happens in Russia after February 24: “Since the war began, the repression in the country has also acceleratedbecause the war provides the context in which dissent can be portrayed as treason, and because any criticism of the war is a crime.

“Today’s annexation, together with the mobilization that has been launched to defend these occupied territories, it has also been designed to heighten that fear. The battle against independent thinkers is now expanding beyond Putin’s opponents and reaching even Russians who were too distant, too apathetic or too scared to protest in the past. If, in his day, the threat of gulag was used to keep all Soviet citizens in a state of permanent fear, the threat of war in the Ukraine is now being used in exactly the same way against Putin’s subjects. The regime is treating ordinary citizens exactly as if they were expendable prisoners, throwing untrained and ill-equipped men onto the battlefield, where some are rumored to have already died. New recruits are being herded into empty camps without shelter or food, just as new prisoners were once abandoned in the 1930s to build their own labor camps. Putin, like Stalin, believes that his sinister and lopsided idea of ​​collective glory matters more than the prosperity, well-being, happiness, and even the physical existence of ordinary Russians.”

However, he concluded:But nothing is eternal. We don’t know how or when it will end. Nor do we know what kind of regime will follow. But there is nothing predestined about Putinism or its form of kleptocratic autocracy. There is nothing “forever” about annexing territories that are not even under full Russian control, and none of the people who have attended today’s annexation ceremony will live forever either. The false annexation of Ukrainian lands by Russia will end, regardless of the false words spoken this week”.

Keep reading:

Joe Biden called the annexation of the Ukrainian territories by Russia a “farce” and promised more military support to kyiv

The United States announced new sanctions against Russia after the annexation of occupied Ukrainian territories

Zelensky: “Ukraine will not negotiate with Russia as long as Putin is president”