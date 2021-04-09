Anne Beatts Dies: ‘SNL’ Stars React

After information broke on Thursday that Anne Beatts died, celebrities took to social media to supply condolences and share reminiscences of the groundbreaking author.

Beatts, who was 74, was a pioneering determine in comedy, serving as one of many few girls writers on “Saturday Evening Stay” on the time of its debut in 1975. Together with her then-writing accomplice Rosie Shuster, Beatts created a few of “SNL’s” most memorable early sketches and characters, together with Todd and Lisa Loopner, Uncle Roy, Laraine Newman’s youngster psychiatrist, Irwin Mainway and Fred Garvin, and male prostitute.

In 1982, Beatts created “Sq. Pegs,” a beloved sitcom that celebrated the humor, ache and awkwardness of adolescence. Beatts was additionally the primary feminine contributing editor to Nationwide Lampoon.

Authentic “SNL” star Newman honored Beatts on Twitter.

Michael McKean, who was on “SNL” from 1994 to 1995, additionally paid tribute to Beatts, writing, “She was superior.”

Author Jake Fogelnest wrote, “Anne Beatts was a real legend as a comedy author. I’m so unhappy to listen to of her passing.”

Movie critic Stephen Whitty additionally took to Twitter to honor the late comedy author. “RIP the darkish and great Anne Beatts, whose expertise encompassed the Nationwide Lampoon, the unique SNL, ‘Sq. Pegs’ and the pioneering feminist humor anthology, ‘Titters,’” he wrote. “She was and is totally important.”

Bobby Moynihan, an “SNL” forged member from 2008 to 2017, additionally confirmed assist on Twitter.

