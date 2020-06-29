Anne Hathaway and Hugh Jackman Remember Hosting the Oscars – Variety

When Hugh Jackman was charged with internet hosting the 2009 Oscars — which happened throughout the Nice Recession — his opening quantity made numerous jokes about the economic system (Jackman launched “the Craigslist dancers”) as he highlighted all the 12 months’s greatest image nominees. For “Frost/Nixon,” he pulled Anne Hathaway onstage to behave out the back-and-forth from the movie in entrance of a cardboard set, a bit that ended with Hathaway affecting Richard Nixon’s iconic arms-over-his-head-“victory”-sign pose, The efficiency was met with nice applause.

Throughout their video chat for Variety‘s Actors on Actors problem, Jackman recalled that after that Oscars ceremony, “We simply instantly turned associates.” The 2 actors, who each excel at musical theater, then went on to star in 2012’s “Les Misérables” — which introduced him an Oscar nomination for greatest actor and her a win for supporting actress. This 12 months, Jackman starred in HBO’s “Dangerous Training,” and Hathaway was in an episode of Amazon’s anthology collection “Fashionable Love,” which they delved into throughout their dialogue.

As the dialog wound down, Hathaway introduced up her personal flip as the host of the Academy Awards, which she did in 2011 with James Franco. The ceremony is broadly thought-about to have been a debacle, and each Hathaway and Franco have made enjoyable of it over the years. To Jackman, Hathaway mentioned she’d had a lot enjoyable performing with him in 2009 that she mentioned sure when she was requested to do it.

“I used to be like, ‘I need to be like Hugh. Yeah, I’ll give it a go,’” she mentioned. “How may you? How may you set me up like that?”

As they talked, Jackman assured her she had been positive, inflicting Hathaway to scoff in disbelief. He instructed a narrative about his last-minute nerves in 2009, which had been dissipated when stage supervisor Valdez Flagg mentioned to him, “‘Good luck on the market. Mr. Jackman, don’t overlook, there’s a couple of billion folks watching.’ It simply made me giggle and snort.”

“He simply may see this man goes right into a darkish place and I must snap him out of it,” Jackman mentioned. “It’s scary, and generally it really works out.”

“End that sentence, Hugh!” Hathaway exclaimed. “End that sentence, generally it really works out and generally —?”

“Oh, cease it. Cease!” Jackman replied.

The 2 then reminisced about how the 2009 efficiency happened. Hathaway mentioned, “I bear in mind it was an e-mail about would you be open to it? Would you discuss to Hugh?” She remembered guffawing with him on the telephone about the “Frost/Nixon” bit. “I used to be similar to, ‘I do know I’m going to say sure to this.’ As a result of I like foolish, and it was simply that basically enjoyable mixture. Who wouldn’t need to sing and dance with you?”

Jackman then reminded her about seeming excited backstage throughout her internet hosting gig. “You had been having simply a lot enjoyable,” he mentioned. “I used to be not this calm and relaxed. However you’re displaying me, ‘Take a look at all these costumes I get to put on.’ You bear in mind?”

Hathaway ended the debate definitively: “I used to be specializing in the elements of the present that I knew labored. You know the way generally your optimism ideas into delusion and you’re similar to, ‘If I’m simply actually, very nice to everyone, all the pieces’s going to work out?’ It didn’t work in that case, however I’m so pleased that 50% of the folks on this dialog did a very good job internet hosting the Oscars.”