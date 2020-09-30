Anne Hathaway Commences London Shoot on Doug Liman’s ‘Lockdown’

Manufacturing has commenced at London areas on Doug Liman’s “Lockdown,” starring Anne Hathaway and Chiwetel Ejiofor.

Set towards the backdrop of the COVID-19 lockdown, “Lockdown” tells the story of how a sparring couple, performed by Hathaway and Paxton, name a truce to try a high-risk, high-stakes jewellery heist at high-end division retailer, Harrods.

The movie is produced by Stuart Ford’s AGC Studios and P.J. van Sandwijk’s Storyteller Productions. The producers are in superior talks with Ben Stiller, Lily James, Stephen Service provider, Dulé Hill, Jazmyn Simon and Mark Gatiss to affix the forged because the manufacturing continues to shoot in London within the coming weeks.

The movie, written by Steven Knight, is taking pictures below strict pandemic protocols.

The movie was originated by Storyteller Productions and its producers P.J. van Sandwijk and Michael Lesslie, who approached Doug Liman and Steven Knight and pushed the challenge from conception to filming inside a ninety-day timeframe. AGC Studios got here aboard the challenge after CAA Media Finance led a aggressive bidding course of amongst lots of the trade’s main impartial financiers.

AGC Studios is totally financing the movie. P.J. van Sandwijk is producing with Alison Winter and Michael Lesslie, with AGC’s Ford and Miguel Palos onboard as government producers. CAA Media Finance is co-representing worldwide rights with AGC.

Storyteller most just lately produced Errol Morris’ “American Dharma” and Alex Gibney’s “Citizen Okay,” each of which premiered on the Venice Movie Competition. Their upcoming slate consists of the primary live-action film to be filmed in area, starring Tom Cruise and directed by Liman, Ron Howard’s “13 Lives” with Ron Howard directing later this 12 months, and is ready to start filming “Heist,” with Man Ritchie directing within the spring of 2021.

AGC Studios’ slate consists of Ron Howard’s untitled Lang Lang challenge, Roland Emmerich’s “Moonfall,” Doug Liman’s “Lockdown,” Rowan Athale’s “Little America,” and Pierre Morel’s “The Blacksmith.”