Anne Hathaway in Talks for Doug Liman’s Pandemic Movie

Anne Hathaway is in last negotiations to star in Doug Liman’s “Lockdown,” a heist film and romantic comedy going down through the COVID-19 pandemic.

Steven Knight wrote the script, and P.J. van Sandwijk is producing with Alison Winter. Stuart Ford’s AGC Studios is totally funding. CAA Media Finance organized the financing and is co-representing the worldwide rights with AGC. Producers are aiming to start capturing by the top of September.

Hathaway gained an Oscar for supporting actress for 2012’s “Les Miserables.” Her current credit embody “Ocean’s 8,” “Serenity,” “Darkish Waters” and “The Hustle.” She starred in Netflix’s political thriller “The Final Factor He Needed” from Dee Rees and will probably be seen in Robert Zemeckis’ “The Witches” remake for Warner Bros., which is ready to be launched in 2021.

Liman has been working with Tom Cruise on an untitled movie set to make historical past as the primary narrative characteristic shot in house, unveiled in Might with the complete cooperation of Elon Musk’s SpaceX and NASA, which can home the manufacturing on the Worldwide House Station. Liman labored beforehand with Cruise on “The Fringe of Tomorrow” and “American Made.” His different directing credit embody “Swingers,” “The Bourne Id” and “Jumper.”

Knight acquired an Academy Award nomination for the “Soiled Fairly Issues” screenplay. His different characteristic credit embody “Jap Guarantees,” “Locke” and “The Woman in the Spider’s Internet.”

Liman is repped by CAA and lawyer Alan Grodin, and Hathaway is repped by CAA and Administration 360. Knight is repped by CAA and United Brokers. The information was first reported by Deadline Hollywood.