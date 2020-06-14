Anne Hathaway’s Best Motion pictures, Ranked

7. Darkish Waters (2019)

A starkly muted, but nonetheless significant, critique of company capitalism, significantly within the rotten methods it will possibly seep undesirable residue into the lives of on a regular basis Individuals, Darkish Waters is the form of commendably calculated, neatly crafted mature drama that appear to be increasingly rarefied because the years go on. Whereas some of us have been fast to criticize Darkish Waters as being extra workmanlike and procedural than Haynes’ different movies, the dialed-back strategy is intentionally subdued, permitting the stark actuality of this gravely drastic scenario to ring true, haunting and honest. In consequence, that is an successfully reserved film, although definitely not an artless one.