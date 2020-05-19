Anne Hegerty reveals Beat the Chasers will “positively” be back

Fashionable Chaser Anne Hegerty, aka The Governess, has confirmed that latest ITV quiz Beat The Chasers will return for a second collection.

The present, which sees the format of The Chase flipped on its head as particular person contestants tackle a workforce of Chasers, proved to be good lockdown viewing when it aired for per week in April.

The brief collection of 5 episodes left viewers hungry for extra, and fortuitously extra episodes are on their method.

“We’re positively trying to do extra as quickly as we are able to,” Anne completely advised RadioTimes.com. “We knew after we had been filming it that this was a extremely good present, we had been saying to one another, “That is actually thrilling, we’re having such shut finishes.”

“We thought it might go down nicely however the scores had been simply large. I’m very glad that we bought that underneath our belts earlier than lockdown started – we filmed in late January and early February so it’s sensible we bought it in.’

In fact it would be some time earlier than they’ll get back in the studio, nevertheless it’s good to know extra episodes are coming.

Anne, who seems on the present with host Bradley Walsh and fellow Chasers Shaun Wallace, Mark Labbett, Jenny Ryan and Paul Sinha, additionally says that she and her teammates are genuinely aggressive – they hate it when the contestants win.

“We don’t like shedding, we do thoughts about it,” she admits. “I’ve been identified to come back back down the steps and kick the set as a result of I’m so indignant at having misplaced!”

Anne's present, Britain's Brightest Household returns to ITV later this month, whereas The Chase airs on ITV, weekdays at 5pm.