Anne Hegerty reveals Britain’s Brightest Celebrity Family has two new rounds which are very hard for adults

Star of The Chase, and now Beat The Chasers, Anne Hegerty is again within the host’s chair for a new sequence of Britain’s Brightest Family, the quiz that each era can play.

This time spherical it’s a celeb version, that includes the likes of Lucy Fallon, Shaun Williamson, Dr Ranj and Scarlett Moffatt, competing with their households.

Chatting to RadioTimes.com, Anne reveals all concerning the new sequence, in addition to lockdown quizzing, and which Chaser units the toughest on-line questions.

You’re again for a celeb model of Britain’s Brightest Family, inform us extra…

I believed it was a wonderful thought and I feel you may be stunned how intelligent the celebrities are! I already knew Shaun Williamson – he’s truly fairly an excellent quizzer, he involves quizzing occasions. I’d met Laurence Llewelyn Bowen and his youngsters just a few years in the past at a charity social gathering too and realised they have been all fairly good. We’ve a soccer episode with John Barnes and Matt Le Tissier. I’m actually not very good on soccer, however I had heard of each of them, in order that was enjoyable! I loved doing it, I do hope we’ll do one other sequence.

There are two new rounds this sequence?

Sure, an Statement spherical the place they’ve to have a look at totally fantastic cartoons of me and reply reminiscence questions. After which the Determine spherical the place they’ve a pile of names and half could be Italian composers whereas the opposite half are cheeses, so you need to kind them into the right classes very rapidly. I do hope individuals will get pleasure from enjoying at house, these are rounds that youngsters are very good at. I don’t know for those who’ve ever performed a recreation the place you need to memorise issues – usually each grownup will get their bum kicked by a toddler beneath 10, youngsters will be wonderful. Within the final 12 months I needed to play Scrabble towards a boy Scrabble champion and he was fairly upset as a result of he solely beat me by about 200 factors. He’s used to beating his dad by 600 factors, however he nonetheless humiliated me!

Do you assume I’m A Celebrity… modified how the nation noticed you?

It actually raised my profile and everybody says to me, “Oh I believed you have been sensible within the jungle.” I have a look at them and say, “However I used to be pathetic within the jungle!” I used to be a bit tragic, however individuals appeared to love that. I do get recognised extra, however fortunately I don’t assume I’ve misplaced the flexibility to be authoritative on The Chase. Individuals assume, “OK, she didn’t like having mealworms thrown over her head, however she continues to be very good at Kings and Queens of England…”

Do you continue to get pleasure from engaged on The Chase?

I adore it, I’ve been doing it for greater than 10 years and it’s the most effective job I’ve ever had. One of many issues that’s irritating concerning the lockdown is that we actually ought to have filmed much more reveals than we now have, we’ve needed to do a variety of rescheduling. I’ve been craving a while off, so I’m actually having fun with the lockdown, however it could be very nice to be again within the studio, that’s what I do.

How do you put together for The Chase?

We don’t like dropping, we do thoughts if we don’t win. I’ve been identified to come back again down the steps and kick the set as a result of I’m so indignant at having misplaced! So I attempt to keep watch over the stuff I’m not that nice at. For instance I finished enjoying consideration to chart music in about 1980 so now I attempt to hearken to the chart and programmes like Sounds of the 90s whereas I do the home tasks. I bear in mind making an enormous effort just a few years in the past to be taught current winners of golf majors and tennis grand slams however there have been simply so many, I couldn’t sustain with all of them.

Have you ever been having fun with lockdown quizzing?

Sure, I’ve been doing an terrible lot of quizzing on the web! Zoom quizzes with pals and the extra high-level written quizzes the place they’ll see you’re not googling for those who do it on-line, so your outcomes are counted. Shaun (Wallace, fellow Chaser) has been posting on-line quizzes and Paul (Sinha) is setting actually robust quizzes. He’s turn out to be completely sensible within the final couple of years and he retains posting questions on Fb that are a cross between a quiz query, a puzzle and a cryptic crossword clue. Plenty of it’s past me, I simply click on straight to the feedback to see if different individuals have solved all of it, saving me the difficulty!

Britain’s Brightest Celebrity Family airs on ITV on 28th Might. To search out out what else is on, try our TV Information.