Annecy Animation Festival Shares First Details of 2020 Online Edition – Variety

MADRID — June’s Annecy Festival, the world’s highest-profile animation occasion, has shared first particulars of its 2020 on-line version and confirmed that Hollywood studios and main streaming platforms will proceed to have a presence at this 12 months’s completely on-line occasion.

Even earlier than France’s COVID-19 lockdown, “we have been getting robust assist from the studios and platforms,” mentioned Mickaël Marin, CEO of Citia, the Haute Savoie artistic trade physique with oversight of each the competition and market.

“Subsequent June, we are going to preserve what you’ve seen within the latest years at Annecy: Platforms and studios collaborating, in numerous methods, in our on-line occasion,” he added.

Working June 15-30, and shaping up as Europe’s second largest trade occasion of the late Spring/Summer time, Annecy appears set to collaborate with the predictably largest, the Cannes Movie Market on-line, scheduled for June 22-26.

“We’re engaged on synergies with Jeróme Paillard on the Marché du Movie. Each of us need to assist creators, administrators and firms, as a result of they want it greater than ever,” Marin mentioned.

L’Impérial Palace, Annecy

Annecy Festival

Annecy is embraced by Hollywood studios as their very own, in addition to the entire of burgeoning world cinema nationwide toon industries.

Netflix first publicly unveiled its ambitions within the children and household house at Annecy in 2018. In 2019, with Netflix now full-on, making 4 shows, Disney unveiled “Monsters at Work” and sat down with producers to clarify their pursuits; Warner Bros. Animation unveiled a handful of “Looney Toons” shorts and have “Scoob”; DreamWorks Animation sneak peeked “Trolls World Tour”; Sony Footage Animation unveiled its upcoming slate and Nickelodeon celebrated Sponge Bob’s anniversary.

So, a significant query for this 12 months’s on-line occasion is whether or not such gamers will pack it with the pressure and enthusiasm that they’ve proven for latest on-site occasions, and whether or not different new world platforms will come to the social gathering.

Annecy’s MIFA Market Pitches shall be unveiled on Might 5, the competition’s characteristic movies and VR works choice on Might 18. Most MIFA occasions and conferences will unspool over Tuesday June 16 to Friday June 19 to permit producers and executives to focus on the primary week, mentioned MIFA head Véronique Encrenaz.

Annecy’s work-in-progress periods, the place some of the largest titles within the animation world are talked via to producers and animation college college students, will run over each weeks, mentioned Marin.

Movies and sequence episode shows with a Q & A at their finish shall be restricted to 1,000 viewers. MIFA pitches shall be pre-recorded after which launched in accordance with a schedule however stay for 2 weeks on the Annecy platform.

“Some studios or corporations need to take benefit of a web-based version to permit extra workers – individuals who know Annecy however can’t normally attend – to be half of Annecy this 12 months.” mentioned Marin. “Some will take an enormous quantity of accreditations.”

MIFA is already sparking giant expectation in Europe, China and Latin America, Encrenaz added, saying that nations have been organizing nationwide delegations as typical, with half accreditation being paid by government-backed organizations. MIFA companions, she added, have stood by the competition. All of the territory focuses will happen as deliberate, however moved on-line.

Festival and trade prizes look set to be introduced on the finish of the primary week in order that winners can profit from additional consideration.

“The concept is for us to assist the films and director. One of the best ways to assist is to offer prizes. The movies and sequence that win can have a robust profession in festivals and the Oscar race. It pushed us to arrange on-line,” Marin informed Variety.