Annecy MIFA TV Pitch Project ‘Douce’ Targets Modern Motherhood – Variety

Rennes-based manufacturing outfit Vivement Lundi!, whose quick movie “Memorable” claimed two prime prizes finally 12 months’s Annecy Pageant and was nominated for an Academy Award, returns this 12 months to pitch a undertaking of an entirely totally different taste.

Offered within the Mifa Pitch discussion board, the short-format sequence “Douce” (French for “Meek”) affords a bawdy and irreverent take a look at trendy maternity, centering on a 41 year-old power of nature with three children to feed, another on the best way, and no use for social niceties.

Variety has had entry to a pilot, which demonstrates this very nicely.

“The thought is to make a sequence of sketches to upend the picture now we have motherhood,” says present director-creator Isabelle Lenoble. “To deal with the topic with a caustic look of any person fed up with society’s beliefs.”

“The paradoxically named lead is something however meek,” Lenoble continues. “She has 4 kids that vary from toddler to adolescent, which permits us to cowl the complete sweep of maternal hyperlinks. However we additionally need to deal with her relationship to her personal physique, to her sexuality, that are elements of maternity which are very not often handled.”

Vivement Lundi! producer Mathieu Courtois calls the 15-part sequence “a mixture of cartoon and sitcom,” and believes the undertaking’s grownup tone will hit dwelling with a considerably underserved demographic.

“Sure broadcasters assume that curiosity in animation drops off at 25, however we made this present for folks of their thirties,” says Courtois. “We by no means ask such questions for video video games – the place nearly all of patrons are over the age 35 – so I don’t see why there’s such a priority for animation.”

“Our era grew up with animation, and it’s change into part of us,” he continues. “Packages like ‘Rick and Morty’ and [French web series] ‘Monsieur Flap’ present that you may attain adults as nicely. The demand is there, and we’re creating initiatives to push broadcasters alongside.”

With one episode completed and 7 extra scripts written, Lenoble and Courtois hope to discover a broadcast accomplice for a undertaking they consider has cross-media enchantment.

“That is hardly a Franco-French topic,” provides Courtois. “The sequence can journey, and can even exist as a comic book strip, or in {a magazine}. So we’re on the lookout for a writer too!”