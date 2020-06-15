Annecy Player ‘Jungle Beat’ Forgoes Theatric For VOD Release – Variety

Sandcastle Studios’ “Jungle Beat: The Film,” produced in collaboration with South Africa’s Dawn Productions, had huge theatrical plans for its post-festival life. However all that modified when the world went into lockdown in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“When the pandemic got here, we realized theatrical wasn’t going to occur, so we began fascinated by placing it on VOD,” Dawn founder Phil Cunningham advised Variety in a name forward of the movie’s June 15 Annecy world premiere.

“However then the massive query grew to become, how are folks going to find out about it?” he requested.

In selecting to distribute themselves, Sandcastle additionally picked up the accountability of promoting the movie. And, whereas they did make use of some conventional advertising practices, most of their publicity efforts went to figuring out and contacting influencers whom they felt represented the values of the corporate in addition to the “Jungle Beat” franchise and who themselves loved the movie. That’s how worldwide recording artist Natasha Bedingfield was recruited to sing “Collectively in This” for the movie.

A VOD distribution plan additionally allowed the movie to be marketed as “Planet Earth’s first international film evening,” based on writer-director and collection creator Brent Dawes, himself a father who is aware of the wrestle of looking for content material that appeals to all members of the home.

Whereas many around the globe are accustomed to the “Jungle Beat” collection, to the tune of three.25 million YouTube channel subscribers, for Sandcastle, a “Jungle Beat” function has been a very long time within the making.

“Our ardour is story, that’s why we obtained into animation 20 years in the past, and the very best type of storytelling is function movie,” mentioned Cunningham. “With this movie we lastly reached the purpose with the model the place we may look these characters within the face and switch it into a much bigger story.”

Dawes was equally smitten by bringing the IP – began years in the past as an animation check to strive placing hair on a monkey – into the world of function animation, and felt it was necessary to get the timing proper.

“‘Jungle Beat’ was all the time a TV property, and we all the time appeared to over-deliver for TV as a result of we have been prepping for a function movie,” he recalled. “About 9 years in the past, Phil requested me to start out fascinated by a ‘Jungle Beat’ function movie, and the movie I had in thoughts then was fairly completely different to the movie we made.

Phil Cunningham and Brent Dawes

Sandcastle Productions

“We’re a distinct studio than we have been 9 years in the past, and the model has developed,” he went on. “If we’d made a function 9 years in the past, it will have price us much more cash and we wouldn’t have the standard we’ve achieved with this movie.”

Dawes additionally defined that had the film been made 9 years in the past, he in all probability wouldn’t have included the one largest departure for the IP. Whereas the animals of “Jungle Beat” the collection have all the time had human-like qualities, they’ve by no means talked earlier than. Within the function nevertheless, Mukey, Trunk, Humph and the opposite creatures of the jungle cross paths with Fneep, a customer from the celebrities who carries with him a particular orb that permits them to just do that.

Dawes admitted that there could also be an preliminary shock to long-time followers of the collection.

“Our characters didn’t discuss, and that’s a part of why it’s traveled so properly. The language of the present is coronary heart and humor, it’s not spoken,” he mentioned, earlier than mentioning that classes realized through the years of creating a dialogue-free collection meant that these qualities, the center and humor of the IP, are current in abundance all through the movie.

“I began studying and after I obtained to the alien bit, I couldn’t consider it,” remembered Cunningham. “However it was superior as a result of it gave the characters the chance to talk, and in addition gave us a possibility to construct an entire world that may be larger in scale and suited function movie.”

For a lot of the “Jungle Beat” animation group, the function supplied an enthusiastic break from the earthy tones and pure landscapes of the collection. For the viewers, that interprets into an interesting distinction between vivid, shiny colours and design of the sci-fi alien tech and the pure look of the forest and animals that followers of the collection will probably be accustomed to. Though the movie’s lighting and visuals are a noticeable step ahead for the “Jungle Beat” universe.

For such a well-established IP, it appears a secure guess then that “Jungle Beat: The Film” received’t be the tip of the story.

“We wish to make one other film if this one works,” Cunningham mentioned. “However it has to come back from a inventive place, it might probably’t be spinoff. We wish it to be a step ahead, so we’ll solely do it if now we have a winner of an thought.”